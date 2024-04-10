Portraits of four Sikh personalities installed at Central Sikh Museum

Amritsar, April 9
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) installed portraits of four Sikh personalities at the Central Sikh Museum, located inside the Golden Temple complex, here on Tuesday.
The Sikh personalities whose portraits were installed included Hazara Singh, head of Karseva Samprada Guru Ka Bagh, Harcharan Singh, former Jathedar of Takht Sri Keshgarh Sahib, Prof Kartar Singh, Sangeet Mart and Padma Shri, and Allah Yar Khan Jogi, who recorded the martyrdom of the Sahibzadas in poetic form.
The ceremony of unveiling the pictures was performed by Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh, who was accompanied by several SGPC officials and members.
Addressing the gathering on the occasion, Giani Raghbir Singh said these people performed exemplary service for the Panth.
