Ration stopped, rural areas’ beneficiaries stage protest

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, March 27

Members of the Dehati Mazdoor Sabha held a protest over the cancellation of the atta-dal facility for a large number of beneficiaries belonging to weaker sections of society here on Monday. The protesters, including women members, staged a demonstration at Rataul village.

While addressing on the occasion, Pargat Singh Jamarai, state secretary of the Revolutionary Marxist Party of India (RMPI), condemned the state government for its anti-people policies. He said people had voted the AAP to power on the assurance of bring about a positive change in the system, besides working for the welfare of society, but such acts had exposed the AAP government.

He said the government was taking back the facilities given to people of the weaker sections by the previous government. He said the deserving families were being deprived of the atta-dal scheme while well-off families affiliated with the ruling AAP were being given such facilities. Jamarai warned the government that in case the facility was not restored, they would be forced to go on the agitation path.

Pargat Singh Jamarai said the state government had badly failed to maintain law and order and corruption was rife in government offices. The drug menace was plaguing the state with many deaths due to overdose were being reported frequently, said Jamarai.