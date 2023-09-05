Residents protest as pits dug to lay LPG pipeline not filled yet

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, September 4

Residents of Dayanand Nagar are irked over laying of LPG pipeline by a private firm in their area. The company workers had dug pits to lay the pipeline in streets of Dayanad Nagar on the Lawrence Road around 15 days ago.

The uncovered pits are posing a threat to the lives of residents and commuters. The soil dug out from the pits is also lying alongside the pits causing inconvenience to residents. The narrow streets of Dayanand Nagar are witnessing traffic congestion after the digging of these pits.

The residents claim that some of the pits are filled with rainwater, garbage, leaves and filth. These pits are dangerous as someone can fall into pits.

Rajeev Kalia, a resident of Dayanand Nagar, said, “The workers of the contractor hired by Gujrat Gas agency had dug a pit and drilled the pipeline outside my home around 15 days ago. I asked the workers to fill the pit after installing the pipeline, but they told me that were yet to install joints. The assured that after the installation of joints, they would fill the pit, but no one has visited the area since. Some of the workers were digging pits on the Lawrence Road and we had asked them to fill them, but they didn’t visit here again. Now we are facing a huge inconvenience due to these pits in the area. If the company is not working properly, the municipal corporation should monitor its functioning or the work being done by its staff.”

Besides Dayanand Nagar area, residents from various other localities have been complaining against the gas company for delaying the pipeline-laying work and damaging streets and roads. The residents asked the MC to keep a check on the firm and get the pits filled and roads and patches repaired in a time-bound manner.