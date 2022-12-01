Rishipal Singh takes charge as Tarn Taran DC

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, November 30

Rishipal Singh, a 1984-batch IAS officer, assumed charge as the Deputy Commissioner on Wednesday. Interestingly, Tarn Taran is the birth place of Rishipal Singh. After taking charge, he paid obeisance at Darbar Sahib where he was given a siropa (robe of honour) by the Darbar Sahib Manager. He sought the blessings of the Almighty to serve the people with dedication.

He was welcomed by Rajnish Arora, SDM, Tarn Taran; Deepak Bhatia, SDM, Khadoor Sahib; Amandeep Singh, SDM Patti; Punit Kumar Sharma, Assistant Commissioner; Dr Amandeep Singh Saini, deputy economic and statistical advisor, besides others district heads of the different departments. A contingent of the Punjab Police saluted Rishipal Singh on taking charge as DC. Rishipal, while addressing his subordinates officials, told them to work wholeheartedly to implement the state government policies.