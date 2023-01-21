Robbers loot gold sheets worth Rs 15 lakh from shop

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 20

Two unidentified persons robbed a jewellery shop and decamped with gold sheets worth Rs 15 lakh from workers here on Friday. The shop is located in the famous Guru Bazaar area near Golden Temple in the walled city.

The incident was captured in the CCTV camera inside the shop. The police are also scanning footage from CCTV cameras installed at other places in the area to get clues about the perpetrators of the crime.

Senior police officials led by Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Dr Mehtab Singh reached the spot and began a probe. Police said investigations were in progress

The CCTV cameras in the area revealed that the accused were roaming around for over half an hour before targeting the shop

As per the information, the incident took place around 8 am when the shop had just opened. Love Dhunna, owner of the shop, said that two bike-borne persons had come to the shop. One of them entered the shop located on the first floor and snatched gold strips from the worker. When he tried to resist, the accused took out a pistol and threatened to shoot him. He later snatched more gold strips from other counters and fled from the spot.

“The looters took away around 300 gm of gold worth Rs 15 lakh from the shop,” he said.

He said when the shop opened around 8 am, the accused entered about 10 minutes later. One of the two workers had gone downstairs after opening the shop. Only one worker was present at the shop when the incident took place.

ADCP Mehtab Singh said a police team was analysing footage from the CCTV cameras. “Efforts are on to identify and arrest the suspects. We have also picked up the call dump to find whether any insider was involved in the robbery,” he said.