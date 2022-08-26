Sand, gravel transporters hold stir against govt

Pathankot, August 25
Nearly 300 transporters engaged in ferrying of sand and gravel in Punjab held a two-hour-long strike at Mallikpur Chowk here today.
They were protesting against the state government’s decision to impose a royalty of Rs 7 per cubic feet on mining material coming into Punjab from J&K and HP.
They later handed over a memorandum to an official of the DC office. The protesters were led by Sandeep Sunny, president of the Punjab Tippers’ Union.
Many of the transporters said they had taken loans from banks and private establishments to purchase their vehicles. “If this is the way the Punjab Government treats us from where will we deposit our installments? We request the Department of Mines and Geology to discontinue the practice of taking royalty,” said Sunny.
The transporters also urged the district administration and police to withdraw FIRs registered against them in the last one month.
