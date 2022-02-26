SciWars, poster event mark day 4 of Science Week

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 25

The Science Week Festival at Guru Nanak Dev University entered the fourth day today. Dr Kamni Walia, from ICMR, Delhi, explained the importance of antimicrobial resistance crisis.

In another address, Prof Rajneesh Arora, former V-C, PTU, highlighted that science helps in understanding the existence and its fundamental laws through a systematic evidence-based methodology.

SciWars (Science Exhibition and Competition) and poster competition were held. The competitions showcased students’ practical knowledge in the domain of present developments in science and technology. More than 350 people were part of the activities. Priyanka, Shagun, Rabia, Sukreeti, Pratiksha, Tania, Shiwansh and Shivali coordinate the day’s events.—