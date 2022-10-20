Tarn Taran: Bar Association observes strike

Tarn Taran, October 19
Members of the District Bar Association Tarn Taran on a call given by the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana observed a strike on Wednesday against raids that were conducted at the residences and offices of three advocates by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday.
District Bar Association President Baldev Singh Gill said the advocates in Patti and khadoor Sahib too observed the strike. Teams of the NIA had carried out raids at the residences and offices of advocates namely Shelly Sharma of Chandigarh, Gurpreet Singh of Bathinda and Avinah Yadav of Gurugram.
Baldev Singh Gill called the raids unwarranted and warned that if the agency did not stop its raids against advocates the Bar would intensify its agitation.
