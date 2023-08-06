Tian Daa Mela-2023

Tribune News Service

Tarn Taran: Tian Da Mela-2023 was organised at Majha College for Women, Tarn Taran, with great enthusiasm and traditional joys on the college campus. Under the guidance of Dr Hardeep Kaur, Principal, students presented colourful items representing Punjabi culture to express their heart feelings. Preeti, a student of the Fashion Designing Department, was declared ‘ Tian Dee Rani’. Gagandeep of B.Com bagged the title of ‘Shaukin Mutiar’ and Simarandeep was declared ‘Raunak Mele Dee’. Komalpreet and Jaspreet respectively were awarded with the titles of ‘Fullan Dee Muskan’ and ‘Mori Dee Tor’. The principal appreciated the efforts of the college students to enrich the Punjabi culture in their items presented in the programme.

Session on Scholarship Portal

Students were told about the scholarship schemes provided by the Government of Punjab to students during in a special session held at DAV College, Amritsar. Principal Amardeep Gupta said the main objective of this scheme is to provide financial benefits to the students belonging to Scheduled Caste so that they can get higher education. Gupta said the scholarship will open multiple educational opportunities for the students of the state who face financial constraints to pursue their academic career. Apart from the many scholarships run by the Centre Government, the state government also provides various scholarship opportunities for the residents of the state. Punjab Scholarship not only covers the education of a students at the school level but also provides support them in pursuing higher education.

Saplings planted

Sri Guru Harkrishan Public School, Ranjit Avenue, under the patronage of Chief Khalsa Diwan, with the support of the District Forest Department, planted 100 different types of shade and ornamental plants, including neem, amlatas, sukhchain, mulberry, hibiscus were planted. Chief Khalsa Diwan president Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar along with his colleagues arrived specially and district forest officials including AN S Randhawa (IFS), CCF (Punjab), Amanit Singh (IFS) planted saplings in the school with the support of DFO (Amritsar) and his team. Dr Nijjar highlighted the importance of trees in life. He said in the name of more population and economic development, due to the continuous increase in cutting of trees in the past, trees are disappearing from the earth. There has been a threat to the existence of which today the governments as well as the majority of the social service organisations are also taking initiatives to save the environment. Principal Ripudaman Kaur Malhotra thanked the guests.

Teej celebrated at KCET

A tree plantation drive and Teej festival was held at Khalsa College of Engineering and Technology (KCET), Ranjit Avenue. The event was attended by students, faculty and staff. Dr Manju Bala, Director, stressed on the need to preserve traditional culture and heritage of the state while moving on the path to progress. She highlighted the significance of tree plantation and the festival of Teej during monsoon season and said these are traditional markers of a bountiful monsoon in the state. She urged to keep the environment clean and discussed the need for holding such events. Around 50 saplings of gulmohar, amla, palm, sheehsam and bougenvellia were planted. It was followed by celebration of the traditional festival of Teej amidst drum beats and dances on the traditional dhol and the monsoon delicacy of kheer Puras. Aarzoo of BTech. CSE Sem 7th was chosen as Ms. Saawan 2023.

Ved Prachar Saptah held

Various events and activities will be undertaken during the week-long Ved Prachar programme, which will conclude on 11th August at GND DAV Public School. The event will highlight the life of the propagators of Arya Samaj like Swami Dayanand and Mahatma Hansraj. The students will be apprised about the benefits of havan. They will also be encouraged to participate in daily havan in the school. Special assemblies will be arranged where in the whole school will join in the divine chanting of shalokas from Geeta. While addressing the assembly, Principal Paramjit Kumar advised students encouraging students to imbibe vedic values to become noble humans and not to be carried away in this materialistic world and stay connected to the roots of culture.

Environmental awareness drive

Tarn Taran: Sri Guru Harkrishan Public School, Tarn Taran, which is being run under the aegis of Chief Khalsa Diwan, recently witnessed an environmental awareness drive organised by the National Cadet Corps (NCC). Associate NCC Officer (ANO) Kuldeep Kaur and Care Taker Officer (CTO) Gagandeep Singh provided guidance and encouragement to the participants. As part of the initiative, the NCC cadets organised a poster-making competition. Rajbir Kaur bagged the first position, Ekamjit Kaur came second and Mehakpreet Kaur third. They were awarded certificates.

