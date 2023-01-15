Two die in mishaps

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 14

Two persons identified as Raju Masih and Harpal Singh died in separate road mishaps on Batala Road here on Friday. Both were run over by rashly driven trucks.

Ravi Masih, brother of Raju Masih, told the police that after meeting their uncle on 88-Foot Road, they were going towards Batala Road on separate bikes. He said when they reached near Sun City turn, a speedy truck (PB13-BG-4749) hit Raju’s bike from behind, killing him on the spot. The police have registered a case against unidentified truck driver in this connection. Similarly, another local Harjit Kaur told the police that she along with her husband Harpal Singh and elder son Navdeep Singh had come to meet a relative in the Mohkampura area. She said around 2.30 pm, they were returning on separate scooters. She said near Tung Pai, a rashly-driven truck (RJ31-GA-4311) hit her husband’s scooter and ran him over. He died on the spot. The police have registered a case.