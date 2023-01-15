Two die in mishaps

Amritsar, January 14
Two persons identified as Raju Masih and Harpal Singh died in separate road mishaps on Batala Road here on Friday. Both were run over by rashly driven trucks.
Ravi Masih, brother of Raju Masih, told the police that after meeting their uncle on 88-Foot Road, they were going towards Batala Road on separate bikes. He said when they reached near Sun City turn, a speedy truck (PB13-BG-4749) hit Raju’s bike from behind, killing him on the spot. The police have registered a case against unidentified truck driver in this connection. Similarly, another local Harjit Kaur told the police that she along with her husband Harpal Singh and elder son Navdeep Singh had come to meet a relative in the Mohkampura area. She said around 2.30 pm, they were returning on separate scooters. She said near Tung Pai, a rashly-driven truck (RJ31-GA-4311) hit her husband’s scooter and ran him over. He died on the spot. The police have registered a case.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Nepal: At least 40 killed as plane with 72 people onboard, including five Indians, crashes in Pokhara
While landing at the Pokhara airport, the aircraft crashed o...
Cong MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh cremated in native village in Jalandhar; Rahul Gandhi, state leaders attend last rites
His son and Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary lit the pyre; a...
Gangster Goldy Brar’s close aide arrested by Punjab Police from Himachal
Was involved in the killing of sacrilege accused and Dera Sa...
Army soldiers pushed frontiers of valour; acted as saviours in times of calamities: President Murmu on Army Day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also lauds the Army, saying the...
Strong defensive posture being maintained along LAC: Army Chief
Speaking at the Army Day parade, General Manoj Pande said st...