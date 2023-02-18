Two held with 100-gm heroin

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, February 17

The Sarhali police arrested two persons identified as Jugnu Garg and Komalpreet Kaur Komal with 100-gm heroin near Sarhali village here on Thursday. Both were coming in a car when they were signalled to stop at a naka by the police.

SP Vishaljit Singh said they were coming from the Tarn Taran side in the car which was signalled to stop by the police party. Instead of stopping the car, they tried to escape, but it collided with a roadside electric pole. The police searched the car and recovered the contraband from the dashboard of the car.