‘The Dalai Lama’s Special Envoy’ is tale of Lodi Gyaltsen Gyari’s devotion to Tibetan cause

As the Dalai Lama’s special envoy and chief negotiator with China in the formal discussions over the status of Tibet, Lodi Gyaltsen Gyari spent decades drawing attention to the plight of the Tibetan people and striving for the resolution of the Tibetan-Chinese conflict. At the outset, he says the book is neither a memoir, nor a contemporary history of Tibet or the Tibetan people’s struggle, just a recounting of events as he saw them.
It is divided into three parts — ‘Land of My Ancestors’, ‘Tibet Restored’ and ‘Thirty Years of Engagement with the PRC’. The author conducted a formal dialogue with the Chinese leadership from 2002 to 2012, after many years of quiet diplomacy. He details the fits and starts of the parties’ relationship, the successes as well as failures and highlights misperceptions, missteps and missed opportunities.
He describes the Tibetan resistance to the Chinese invasion and the tumultuous early years of the Tibetan community in exile as well as his family’s history and spiritual lineage. A reincarnated Tibetan Buddhist lama forced to flee Tibet, Gyari illuminates how his political efforts fulfilled his spiritual calling.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rahul Gandhi to be in Surat on April 3 to file appeal against conviction in defamation case
Gandhi was convicted on March 23 in the defamation case for ...
Bihar Police arrest 27 in Nalanda, 18 in Sasaram in connection with Ram Navami violence
Situation in Sasaram and Biharsharif normal, say police
Untimely rain, hailstorm hit wheat crop over 5.23 lakh hectares; farmers stare at yield loss
The untimely rains are expected to continue for a few more d...
Delay in revoking arms licences procured by Amritpal aides from J-K; CBI may be part of probe
His two personal guards, who are retired from the Army, had ...
Cheetah from Namibia strays into field near village along MP's Kuno National Park; efforts on to send it back into wild
Forest department officials share a video in which staffers ...