Acxion Fentermina diet pills review – Ingredients, User reviews, Side effects- Is it legit or scam Mexican diet pill?

Overview- Acxion is the Mexican/Spanish version of Phentermine, a brand of popular prescription-only weight loss pill that is sold in Mexico. The active ingredient in Acxion is phentermine, which is called Fentermina in Mexico. Consumes may also have heard this popular weight loss ingredient referred to as Lomaira, Apidex-P etc. Phentermine is thought to work for weight loss by various mechanisms, including actions on the central nervous system (CNS), metabolic effects, and by appetite suppression.

Since it's a controlled Schedule 4 substance, it is available only through a prescription, even if you are trying to buy online. We recommend over-the-counter non-prescription Acxion alternative- PhenQ. Checkout all otc Acxion/Mexican diet pills alternative. (Para la version en espanol - PhenQ pastillas de dieta, acxion fentermina)

As a member of "amphetamines" family, and a phentermine product, there are generally some nasty side effects associated with Axcion. Also, it is only obtainable by prescription in Mexico, so it would be required to visit a Mexican doctor, to have this pill prescribed.

There's a chance you’d be able to purchase Axcion at some online pharmacies, but doing so is not only potentially unhealthy, but it is also against the law in the United States. Some online pharmacies like Mexicanrxpharm.com might be selling Acxion without prescription, but it would be illegal. If you think you can benefit from Acxion to help you reach your weight loss goals, talk to your doctor. For best results, this medication needs to be combined with a sensible, balanced diet, and a regular exercise routine.

Further cause for concern with using Axcion as your choice of weight loss pill, is that this appetite suppressant pill can lead to withdrawal symptoms, after use. It could also likely be addictive, let alone fatal due to overdose, if incorrect dosages were taken.

There are safe, over the counter appetite suppressants & diet pills available which require no prescription & don't cause lethal side-effects. Acxion alternatives are recommended for thousands of people like you who want to lose weight fast and effectively without the disadvantages of prescription medications.

Introduction

Since the rise of weight loss supplements, different prescription and OTC diet pills, so many brand names have hit the market. While diving into the wide variety of weight loss pills, we’ve navigated through over-the-counter fat burners to prescription medications. However, what seemed to catch our eyes is the Acxion Fentermina, a weight loss pill with booming sales in Mexico and dazzling satisfactory weight loss results.

What is the Acxion Diet Pill?

The Acxion Diet Pill was created as a weight loss drug that can help people with a BMI higher than 30 to kickstart their journey in weight loss and lose those extra pounds faster.

It also plays a role in controlling cravings for those with a tendency to binge eat and others who have put on a lot of weight in a short period of time, working similar to fast acting fat burners for women who are looking to lose weight after pregnancy.

Acxion Diet Pill can provide these results thanks to its primary ingredient, phentermine.

How does Acxion Fentermina 30 mg help lose weight?

The Acxion Fentermina weight loss pill works through an indirect pathway. The idea behind it is that “Phentermine” in Acxion Fentermina helps you lose fat by stimulating your central nervous system. When this happens, the leptin hormone & body’s blood pressure increases, and since cravings are usually suppressed by a high blood pressure, this leads to a significantly suppressed appetite.

Phentermine-derived weight loss pills are well-known for their appetite suppressant effects, which limit clients' calorie intake, preventing compulsive eating and treating their overeating tendencies.

Acxion's ability to decrease hunger might also be based on a significant rise in brain neurotransmitters, mainly dopamine and serotonin.

Topiramate, another substance intended to raise neurotransmitter levels in the brain, is occasionally used along with phentermine (eg. in Qsymia). It also results in weight loss and a lower BMI.

Tweaking your diet and adding a fair amount of exercise into your routine, can help you lose a significant amount of weight in a short period of time with the help of Acxion diet pills.

It’s true that the way Acxion fentermina 30 mg helps people lose weight is especially beneficial for those with excessive cholesterol, diabetes, or blood pressure problems. However, it’s important to keep in mind that because of its chemical nature and the fact that Acxion is an amphetamine derivative, means that it has several listed negative effects that might be fatal if used for an extended period of time.

In short, despite being an excellent appetite suppressant, Acxion Fentermina is not a natural appetite suppressant, which means that it shouldn’t be used in the long run.

Do you need a prescription for Acxion Weight Loss Pills in Mexico?

You will still require a prescription from a qualified doctor to get your hands on the Acxion diet pills, even if you’re purchasing them from Mexican online pharmacies.

Acxion is not an over-the-counter diet pill, It’s been tweaked by pharmaceutical companies to create a weight loss product that provides greater and quicker weight loss results. On the other hand, it’s important to put in mind that natural fat burners are easier to purchase.

What are the Acxion diet pill ingredients?

Contrary to most diet pills and weight loss supplements, the Acxion Fentermina’s list of ingredients is short and simple. Actually, Fentermina means Phentermine in Mexican, which is the Acxion diet pills’ only ingredient.

It skips the multiple ingredients that you’d usually find in other weight loss pills and uses only Phentermine Hydrochloride. The Acxion brand is available in three different doses:

• Acxion 6.4 mg tablets

• Acxion 15 mg Immediate Release Tablets

• Acxion 30 mg Extended-Release Tablets

You may find the Acxion 6.4 mg dosage variant at select pharmacies, but this is typically taken in excess. Acxion's recommended dosage is 15–37 mg first thing in the morning; this is easier done using the 15, 30 mg tablets.

How can you take Acxion Phentermine 30 mg Pills?

Acxion has a daily maximum dose of 30 mg, which should not be exceeded in order to protect yourself against any negative effects or harm.

Depending on the Acxion pill dosage strength that you’re using, you should be using it in the following ways.

• If you’re using Acxion 6.4 mg, then take it three times a day.

• If you’re using Acxion Fentermina 15 mg, then take it two times a day.

• If you’re using Acxion Fentermina 30 mg, then take it only once daily.

Where can I buy Acxion Diet Pills?

· Where they’re sold: Acxion weight loss pills are widely available in Mexican pharmacies and some online pharmacies eg. Mexicanrxpharm.com. Acxion tablets are also available for purchase on the official website, but again, a prescription is required first.

· Acxion in the US: Although an acxion prescription is difficult to obtain in the US, you can purchase your Phentermine safely and legally through online telemedicine services. They will first inquire about your medical history before determining whether to prescribe diet pills for you based on your BMI and other factors. Acxion medications & Phentermine are available via video consultations via telemedicine in many different countries around the world. Here is one phentermine telemedicine service in the USA. Acxion is NOT available for sale over the counter or on any ecommerce platforms like Amazon, eBAY, Walmart, Walgreens etc. Another option is OTC Acxion alternatives.

· How to get Acxion Diet Pills: You can always start by discussing your current weight and struggles with your doctor during your next visit. If Acxion or phentermine diet pills are not a possibility, then most doctors will likely advise other medications based on your diet and lifestyle.

Does Acxion have side effects?

Despite the positive experiences that users have had with Acxion diet pills, it does come with a list of adverse effects. Like any side effects, there are common side effects and then there are the more serious ones.

Acxion Common Side Effects:

· The most frequent side effect is a dry mouth

· Another side effect that frequently occurs is nausea which occasionally results in vomiting or digestion issues such as flatulence, diarrhea, and constipation.

· Effects on CNS may cause agitation in the morning or at night or sometimes unsettling chest feelings.

· Most people who take Acxion phentermine weight reduction pills experience insomnia or nightmares, reported to cause sleep disorders.

· Additionally, some may develop mild to severe allergic responses, skin rashes depending on their level of reactivity, can also be serious.

Acxion Serious Side Effects:

• Chest pain and palpitations

• Dyspnea and difficulty breathing

• Blurred vision and slurred speech

• Severe headache

• Seizures and syncope

• Tiredness and Lethargy

• Body Swelling

For a more comprehensive list of potential side-effects, read this article on WebMD.

Acxion PROS & CONS

Pros

Acxion weight loss pills are for sale in three different forms: tablet, capsule, extended-release tablet.

This brand of phentermine comes in 3 different doses: 6mg, 15mg (taken 1-2 times per day) and 30mg (taken once per day).

Acxion is a popular brand, which makes it widely-available in Mexican pharmacies.

Positive user reviews

Cons

Acxion is only sold in Mexico, so it is not available to people in other countries.

Like other phentermine-based weight loss products, Acxion has many potential side effects.

Some online pharmacies might be selling Acxion diet pills illegally without requiring prescription from consumers

How much weight can you lose by using Phentermine Acxion Diet Pills?

Like all weight loss products, Acxion diet pills aren’t a magical gateway to your weight loss goal. On its own, you can’t directly link Acxion to weight loss. Users of Acxion should simultaneously concentrate their efforts on adhering to a strict diet and exercise routine.

The only aim of Acxion pills is to reduce hunger, an indirect way to lose weight. If you eventually eat less each day, you will eventually get slightly slimmer as the stored fat tissues in your abdomen, thighs, back, etc. are released.

However, as the primary ingredient in Acxion is Phentermine, we should expect similar level of users’ results as with Phentermine (elaborating some phentermine success stories below). On forums like reddit, there is a general positive outlook on phentermine and an expectation that people usually lose 10lbs a month, although first 3 days, in general, are most difficult with severe side effects.

“I took it for three months and lost thirty pounds, without diet changes or exercise, so there you go. It really does work.” – 3 months, 30 pounds

“My doctor recently put me on adipex due to my weight not budging even though I work out 6 days a week (cardio & strength training) and eat a healthy diet. All my tests said I was healthy. Thyroid is a bit off, but not enough to go on meds for it. Results after 6 weeks: down 21.4lbs, 3.3% body fat, and BMI dropped 3.9.”” – 6 weeks, 21.4 pounds

Besides, clinical research & experts suggest that those who took phentermine (the active ingredient in Acxion) for 12 weeks, an average weight loss of 3.8kg was noted. At least 45% of participants shed more than 5% of their baseline bodyweight. Phentermine was subsequently considered a notably efficient treatment for weight loss, while long-term treatments (1 year or more) have also been studied for safety. (Source : kpwashingtonresearch.org )

Acxion user reviews & Before and after results

Based on recent user reviews, Acxion is a popular choice for its effect on weight loss and for its encouraging before & after results. Then again, some patients complain about the side effects of the medication.

Currently, Acxion has an average user rating of 4.5/5 stars on Phentermine.com: (20 votes). For better weight management tips (before & after results) with Acxion (or any phentermine product), we recommend you checkout some user experiences & tips on reddit.com.

“I take Acxion, chromium, and metformin to get slimmer. Since starting I got sick and took a ton of medications and it was hard to keep on track but I lost 6 kilos in 1 month. The headaches are improved now so I’ll keep taking it.” - Greta lost 6 Kilos

“I’ve lost 25 kilos with Acxion. I took it for 4 months and then rested for a month, and then for the last 4 months I’ve been taking it each alternate day or once every three days.” - Caro lost 25 kilos

“I never feel full until I started using Acxion medication I started to feel more energetic and started to walk every single day and never felt tired until nighttime. The pill also makes me feel full, something that I haven’t felt in years. It also makes me drink a lot of water, making my skin clearer. I’m 15 yr old female and I have lost pounds from my stomach and waist basically every part of my body. I feel so much healthy and I’m still taking it” – User review

“I’ve lost 25 kilos with Acxion. I took a daily dose for 4 months and then rested for a month, and then for the last 4 months I’ve been taking it every other day or once every three days.” – Reyna

“I have lost about 20 pounds on Phentermine. I did not exhibit any ill side effects fortunately. I will say however, that I did not feel that there was any real benefit after a few weeks. I felt like there was very little appetite suppression after a little while and I had hit a major plateau. I took about 2-3 weeks off and started it again to kick start my loss again. YOU have to maintain a healthy diet and YOU HAVE TO EXERCISE ! I would like to lose another 30-40 pounds, so I have a far way to go still.” – User review

“Benefits did not outweigh the side effects. Heart rate too high, trouble sleeping, constipated, zero appetite (which was bad because all I could handle eating was like a protein bar), hot flashes… and I only lost four pounds. Sigh. No more adipex for me— big thumbs down.” – User review

Are there contraindications to Acxion Fentermina 30 mg?

Certain people are advised to not try the Acxion diet pills as it’s considered unsafe for them and their conditions. Acxion Fentermina is not recommended for:

· People who have been diagnosed with diabetes

· Individuals with a history of stroke

· Anyone with a thyroid gland disease

· People with a history of psychotic disorders or attacks

· In certain conditions such as Glaucoma

· Any person with a valvular disease

· Individuals with a previous history of allergic reactions

· Any person with a history of drug addiction or drug dependency

What is the FDA classification of Acxion or Phentermine?

The DEA and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) designated Phentermine and any brands containing this ingredient as a Schedule 4 restricted substance. This is due to Phentermine's potential to contribute to drug addiction.

Despite this, due to its wide range of benefits, the FDA recommended that if it should be used, then a licensed doctor should evaluate the health of their patients before prescribing Acxion in the United States.

Acxion tablets must be taken under the guidance of a medical professional and even then, the FDA recommends that it’s only used for a short period of time, ideally less than 6 weeks. This is to avoid the negative side effects that might spiral out of control due to long-term use.

Acxion vs Other Phentermine versions

Acxion vs. Terfamex

Both Acxion and Terfamex are brand names for phentermine diet tablets. And also the active ingredient in both medications is Phentermine Hydrochloride, however, the forms and dosages are different.

Acxion vs. Redotex (Comparison of 2 Mexican diet pills)

Acxion and Redotex are both prescription-only Mexican weight loss drugs. While Acxion's primary ingredient is phentermine hydrochloride, Redotex includes a mix of stimulants which include d-norpseudoephedrine, atropine, diazepam, aloin, and tri-iodothyronine. However, the safety profile of Acxion seems better than Redotex. Redotex may be helpful for quick weight loss. However, the risks might outweigh the benefits on this one

Concerns have been raised about the link between Redotex and thyrotoxicosis, a serious form of thyroid overactivity. Consumers should be alert that due to extensive safety concerns, this Mexican weight loss product is not approved by the US Food and Drug Administration.

Acxion vs Lomaira

Both Acxion and Lomaira have similar active component ie. Phentermine hydrochloride, a central nervous system stimulant. However, Lomaira 8mg is the smallest dose of phentermine available on the market. It is a low-dose, butterfly-shaped tablet to be taken upto thrice daily. While Acxion Fentermine comes in three strengths - 6.4 mg, 15 mg and 30 mg.

Both drugs trigger a “fight or flight” type response. Acxion & Lomaira diminish appetite and enhance energy, both of which encourage faster weight loss.

Furthermore, unlike other low-dose phentermine products that are only sold as capsules, Lomaira is a "scored tablet" which enables patients to further lower their dose to 4mg instead of 8mg. So, Lomaira helps combating the phentermine associated side effects much better than Acxion.

Acxion vs Contrave : Is Contrave or Acxion more effective?

Contrave is combination of Naltrexone & Bupropion. Naltrexone is an opioid antagonist and bupropion is an antidepressant, while Acxion contains only phentermine, an Anorectic.

Contrave is recommended along with diet and exercise for chronic weight management in adults with a body mass index (BMI) of 30 kg/m2 or more (obese)—or 27 kg/m2 or more (overweight) with at least one other weight-related risk factor, such as high blood pressure, Type 2 diabetes, or high cholesterol. While Acxion is indicated as a short-term (several weeks) treatment along with diet and exercise in adult patients with a BMI of 30 kg/m2 or more—or 27 kg/m2 or more with at least one other weight-related risk factor/comorbidity.

There are no scientific studies directly evaluating the two drugs in contrast. Contrave is indicated for long-term use while phentermine is suggested for short-term use. Phentermine in most cases brings about tolerance in several weeks, at which point it should be stopped. However, Contrave is often better choice in a patient with a history of substance use disorder or binge eating disorders.

Conclusion on Acxion Phentermine Weight Loss Pills

There’s no doubt that obesity and fat accumulation is one of the leading causes of mortality all over the world and one of the major issues that lead to several other health consequences. While serious problems require serious interventions, the answer may not always lie in something as radical as the Acxion diet pills.

If you look closer at how the Acxion weight loss pills work, you’ll realize that its main role lies in its appetite-suppressing effect, which means that it doesn’t necessarily stimulate fat breakdown in the body. This implies that the Acxion relies mainly on reducing caloric intake, which isn’t always equal to weight loss.

Only 20% of Acxion’s weight loss results can be attributed to its reduced food intake; the remainder is up to you and your commitment to your weight loss journey.

Additionally, it would be beneficial to mention that Acxion is a prescription-only, short-term diet drug. There are several available Acxion phentermine alternatives available. It’s important to keep in mind that the drug is risky and may cause mild to severe side effects, in order to weigh out the possible pros versus cons.

Acxion FAQs

Who are the creators of Acxion?

The Acxion formula was first created by a German company, Chemische Fabrik Berg manufactures. This pharmaceutical brand was founded by a German family that has a long history and a wide industrial background in pharmaceuticals.

The company, up to this day, is also completely transparent about its products, what to expect from them, and all the possible adverse effects that might occur. Everything you need to know about their products is available to the public through their official website.

In Mexico, Acxion is manufactured by IFA Celtics, a Mexican pharmaceutical company dedicated to producing high-quality products that improve quality of life by meeting the diverse needs of doctors and patients.

Below is the contact information for IFA Celtics laboratory in Mexico City, Mexico:

Av. Insurgentes Sur No. 2453

Piso 9, Oficina 902

Colonia Tizapán, Del. Alvaro Obregón

01090 México, Distrito Federal

Can I take Acxion if I have a medical condition?

The answer is no. Because of its possible side effects and health risks, the acxion diet pills are forbidden for anyone who has a pre-existing medical condition other than obesity and a high BMI.

Are the Acxion diet pills effective?

Pills that contain phentermine are known as effective appetite suppressants that may also help with weight loss goals.

Do Acxion pills offer a money-back guarantee or a refund policy?

No, Acxion pills don’t offer any money-back guarantees or refund policies.

How can I buy Acxion in Mexico?

Acxion can be purchased at Mexican pharmacies only with a valid prescription.

Is Acxion FDA approved?

No, Acxion is not approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

What is the difference between Acxion and Acxion AP?

Acxion is a standard release pill, in contrast Acxion AP is an extended-release tablet. Acxion AP is usually chosen by those who prefer taking just one pill per day, and have its longer-lasting appetite suppressing effects. Extended-release tablets can specifically assist individuals who encounter late-night cravings.

Are Acxion pills dangerous or lethal?

In rare cases, Acxion pills have caused fatal heart and lung disease. This is why it is essential to confer with your doctor to check that Acxion is the right choice for you. Your doctor can also keep track of your health while you take the pills, to evaluate that there are no adverse health events or side effects.

Does Acxion show up on a drug test?

Acxion contains phentermine, which shares some characteristics with amphetamine. Due to this, with Acxion, there is possibility of it showing up as a positive reading for amphetamine on a drugs test. If you have a prescription for Acxion or some other phentermine-containing medication, a positive result should be declared negative, but for openness, it is sensible to state that you take Acxion or phentermine ahead of taking the drug test.

Is Acxion legal in the USA?

Acxion is widely prescribed in Mexico, but it is not legal in the USA. Several online platforms and pharmacies might be selling Acxion to those residing outside of Mexico, but as a consequence of potential adverse events, you should not take it without talking to your doctor first. In the US, other forms of phentermine can be obtained legally with a prescription & telemedicine (if buying online).

Do you take Acxion around the same time every day?

Yes, it's best to take Acxion at the exact same time every day. Breakfast doses of Acxion must be taken on an empty stomach 30 to 50 minutes before breakfast. If you take a second dose, this better be taken in the early afternoon to help with appetite suppression later in the day.

