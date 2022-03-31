"UMngomezulu remixes "Amapiano" a South African trending musical genre into Organic Downtempo House Music"

Amapiano is one of the biggest trending musical genres in South Africa which is part of Dance music. Thulasizwe Mngomezulu known as UMngomezulu a DJ/Producer who loves exploring musically remixes this well known music genre " Amapiano '' into his own Deep Melodic House touch. The producer hailing all the way from Kwa Zulu Natal based in Johannesburg started his music career in 2009, releasing music under a record store "vinyl joint" which gave him more experience with different musical cultures. UMngomezulu started producing a lot of Afro,Deep and Tribal House music in his early days of music production, at that time he was well known as Deepland.

From being a resident DJ and a record store sales manager, his taste in music became very big. The record store was also another platform into finding new musical tunes. As a DJ and producer these days there are so many different trending songs of which he believes that can also be interpreted in to Deep House music just to reach out to different fans and make them understand Deep House music more by remixing well-known songs into this niche.

The positive side about Deep House in South Africa is that it has a larger audience, people who appreciate the art , spend money time and effort on attending the events, such a crowd is very open-minded when it comes to music. He remixed an Amapiano song "Intliziyo yami" it topped up his Spotify releases as a number one most listened to song that made him realise that reaching out to people and exploring musically is a very positive thing to do as a musical artist.

As we start 2022 he has already been working on his album of which he believes it will reach out to a bigger audience because it explores so many different musical cultures into one form. This will be another way of him starting his own record label called "Emotional Music Recordings" signing his very first debut album titled "Remedies From Zululand". Zululand is where he was born and a remedy is what heals so he believes that he will be dropping an album that heals musically.

You can follow UMngomezulu and find out more about him in his social media links below.

Twitter

Instagram