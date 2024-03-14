Rs 500 crore outlay to put e-mobility on fast track

PTI

New Delhi, March 13

The Central Government on Wednesday announced a new scheme to promote e-mobility in the country with an outlay of Rs 500 crore for four months beginning April.

The new scheme is for two-wheelers and three-wheelers. The second phase of FAME (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles) programme ends on March 31.

Announcing Electric-Mobility Promotion Scheme 2024 (EMPS 2024), Heavy Industries Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey said the Modi government is committed to promoting e-mobility in the country.

Under the scheme, a support of up to Rs 10,000 per two-wheeler will be given. The aim is to provide support for about 3.33 lakh two-wheelers. A support of up to Rs 25,000 will be given on small three-wheelers (e-rickshaw and e-carts). More than 41,000 such vehicles will be provided the incentive. The financial support will be up to Rs 50,000 on purchase of a large three-wheeler.