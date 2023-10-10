Auto sales jump 20% in Sept as demand surges

New Delhi, October 9

Automobile retail sales in India surged over 20% in September as demand soared with the onset of festival season, dealer’ body FADA said on Monday. Overall registrations rose to 18,82,071 units from 15,63,735 units in September 2022, the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) said.

The year-on-year analysis reveals growth across segments as two-wheeler sales grew 22%, three-wheeler retails soared 49%, passenger vehicle sales grew 19%, while commercial vehicles saw a sales growth of 5%. — PTI

18,82,071 units sold

