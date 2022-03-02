Bike makers riding on electric bandwagon

Tribune News Service

Vijay C Roy

Chandigarh, March 1

Competition in the electric motorcycle segment is likely to get intense in near future with the entry of new players such as Classic Legends, the company which has resurrected Jawa in India, and Austrian brand KTM that plans to roll out electric motorcycles.

Currently, Revolt Motors, Tork Motorcycles, Evolet India, WardWizard and Ultraviolette Automotive sell electric motorcycles in India.

Classic Legends is reportedly working on electric motorcycle. “Our team is working on developing it and we hope to come out with it soon,” said Ashish Singh Joshi, CEO, Classic Legends.

The UK government’s Advanced Propulsion System (APS) has partly funded the EV project. The idea is to create a modern, retro and authentic electric motorcycle. The project includes a bespoke battery, with a specially designed motor that creates the right retro-torque with an authentic sound. The total project value is £9.2 million, with £4.6 million being funded through the APC.

After capturing the Indian bike market with its aggressive bikes like Duke and KTM RC, Austrian motorcycle maker KTM has decided to enter the electric bike segment. According to insiders, the company is expected to launch an electric Duke soon.

Classic Legends, KTM plan lineup