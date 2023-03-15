First semiconductor fab facility soon: Vaishnaw

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 14

The country’s first semiconductor fab facility will be announced in a few weeks, said Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw while addressing a session at the CII Partnership Summit 2023 here on Tuesday.

The government is “committed to do what’s required to succeed,” he said while pointing out that developments are leading to an inflection point where the first fab should be declared in the coming few weeks and “that’s just beginning,” said Vaishnaw. Given the progress on all fronts in India’s semiconductor blueprint, “We should see a vibrant semiconductor industry in the coming 3-4 years,” he said.