First semiconductor fab facility soon: Vaishnaw

New Delhi, March 14
The country’s first semiconductor fab facility will be announced in a few weeks, said Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw while addressing a session at the CII Partnership Summit 2023 here on Tuesday.
The government is “committed to do what’s required to succeed,” he said while pointing out that developments are leading to an inflection point where the first fab should be declared in the coming few weeks and “that’s just beginning,” said Vaishnaw. Given the progress on all fronts in India’s semiconductor blueprint, “We should see a vibrant semiconductor industry in the coming 3-4 years,” he said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
K Kavitha moves Supreme Court against ED summons in Delhi excise policy money-laundering case
SC agrees to hear on March 24 petition by K Kavitha
Opposition MPs to march to ED office on Adani issue
The leaders meet in the office of Leader of Opposition in Ra...
Supreme Court to hear on Friday Chandigarh admn plea against HC order for FIR against UT police officers
A Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud says it...
In first direct US-Russia encounter since Ukraine war, Russian jet ‘downs’ US spy drone over Black Sea
Moscow's ambassador to Washington calls incident a 'provocat...
US recognises McMahon Line as international boundary between China and Arunachal Pradesh: Resolution
The resolution pushes back against People's Republic of Chin...