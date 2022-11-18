FM chairs meet of NIIF to woo investment

New Delhi, November 17
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today chaired the 5th meeting of the Governing Council (GC) of National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF), which touched upon attracting funds from Japan.
NIIF’s first bilateral fund — an “India Japan Fund” with contribution from the Central Government — has been proposed through an MoU between National Investment and Infrastructure Fund Ltd (NIIFL) and Japan Bank for International Development (JBIC). “This key update regarding bilateral engagements of NIIF was endorsed by the GC,” stated an official statement.
Bilateral fund
- NIIF’s first bilateral fund — an “India Japan Fund” with contribution from the Central Government — has been proposed through an MoU between National Investment and Infrastructure Fund Ltd and Japan Bank for International Development
The GC appreciated that the two infrastructure non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), where NIIF has majority stakes, have increased their combined loan book from Rs 4,200 crore to Rs 26,000 crore in three years without experiencing any non-performing loans (NPLs) so far.
The GC noted that NIIF has developed into an internationally credible and commercially viable investment platform, backed by several highly respected global and domestic investors who have invested alongside the Government of India in NIIF Funds.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Review release of Rajiv Gandhi case convicts: Government to Supreme Court
Congress calls it belated wisdom
COP27 draft omits India's proposal on fossil fuels
Had sought phasing down of all fossil fuels
US trekker's death in Dharamsala raises questions over delayed rescue
Foreign national sent out distress message to hotel owners |...
2 shooters among 3 held for Dera Sacha Sauda follower Pardeep Singh's killing
Six accused now in police custody