LIC quarter 1 profit jumps multifold to Rs 682.89 cr

Mumbai: Life Insurance Corporation of India on Friday reported a multifold jump in its June quarter net profit at Rs 682.89 crore. The total income came at Rs 1,68,881 crore for the June quarter as against Rs 1,54,153 crore in the year-ago period, it said. PTI
ONGC posts record profit of Rs 15,206 crore in Q1
ONGC on Friday reported its highest quarterly net profit of Rs 15,206 crore in the June quarter on the back of record oil and gas prices. Revenue from operations increased to Rs 42,320.72 crore in the first quarter of the current financial year from Rs 23,021.64 crore in the year-ago period. PTI
Exports rise by 2.14% to $36.27 bn in July
India’s exports rose by 2.14% to $36.27 billion in July while the trade deficit almost tripled to $30 billion during the month, according to official data released on Friday.
Praise, worry in Iran after Salman Rushdie attack; government quiet
Author Salman Rushdie on ventilator with damaged liver, likely to lose an eye
Rajiv Government decision to ban Salman Rushdie's book justified, was taken for law and order reasons: Natwar Singh
Syed Abdul Mueed, son of Pak-based Hizb chief Syed Salahuddin, among four J-K employees dismissed from service
African woman with recent travel history to Nigeria Delhi's 5th monkeypox case
