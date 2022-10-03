Markets fall in early trade on weak global trends

Mumbai, October 3
Benchmark indices fell in early trade on Monday amid weak global market trends and continuous foreign fund outflow.
The 30-share BSE benchmark declined 288.8 points to 57,138.12 in early trade. The broader NSE Nifty dipped 79.4 points to 17,014.95.
Among the 30-share Sensex pack, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Titan, Maruti, Asian Paints, Infosys, IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel and ITC were major laggards.
NTPC, Sun Pharma, Reliance Industries and UltraTech Cement were among the winners.
Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Shanghai and Hong Kong were quoting lower, while Tokyo traded higher.
The US markets ended lower on Friday.
The BSE benchmark had jumped 1,016.96 points or 1.8 per cent to settle at 57,426.92 on Friday. The Nifty climbed 276.25 points or 1.64 per cent to end at 17,094.35.
Meanwhile, the international oil benchmark Brent crude futures jumped 2.62 per cent to USD 87.37 per barrel.
Foreign institutional investors offloaded shares worth Rs 1,565.31 crore on Friday, according to the data available with BSE.
Foreign investors turned sellers in September, pulling out Rs 7,600 crore from Indian equity markets.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
IAF scrambles jets from Punjab, Jodhpur after bomb scare on Iranian-origin civil aircraft: Statement
The China-bound Mahan Air flight is now out of the Indian ai...
India alleges another hate crime in Canada; misunderstanding, say local police
The Indian High Commission is on its toes after the Sikhs fo...
Bypoll to Adampur Assembly seat in Haryana to take place on November 3
Bypoll to six more seats in 5 states to be held the same day
2 labourers killed after 3-storey building collapses amid demolition in Gurugram
Two other labourers rescued alive
Punjabi singer Alfaaz still serious; Yo Yo Honey Singh asks fans to pray for him
The rapper updates about Alfaaz’s health through Instagram p...