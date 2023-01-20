Microsoft to invest Rs 16,000 cr to set up three more data centres in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, January 19
The Telangana Government on Thursday said tech giant Microsoft will invest Rs 16,000 crore for setting up three more data centres, taking the total proposed centres to six.
The IT firm had already announced its first captive data centre investment of three campuses early in 2022 with an investment of Rs 16,000 crore. With the new announcement, the total number of data centres that Microsoft plans to set up here would go up to six, an official statement said.
A statement from Telangana’s IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said, the upcoming projects were discussed at the Microsoft Cafe at Davos, Switzerland, in the presence of Principal Secretary for IT and and Industries Jayesh Ranjan and Ahmed Mazhari, president, Asia, for Microsoft.
In a testament to Telangana and Microsoft’s commitment to help each other grow, Microsoft announced its first captive data centre investment of three campuses early in 2022.
While the earlier investment commitment entailed three data centres in Hyderabad, they now target to reach six total data centres in the state with each centre serving 100 MW of IT load on an average, it said.
These centres form an integral part of Microsoft’s goal of strengthening its cloud infrastructure to serve Azure’s customers in India and worldwide. All the six data centres are estimated to be deployed phase-wise in the next 10-15 years, it said.
Telangana had earlier signed a MoU with Microsoft to enable several beneficial activities such as skilling, internship programmes and cloud adoption. As part of Telangana’s cloud adoption, the state is working with Microsoft Azure and others to ensure citizen services have the best of infrastructure as part of its tech stack. — PTI
