Sensex, Nifty fall as rate hike fears spook investors

Mumbai, September 14
Sensex slid 224 points and Nifty shed 66 points in volatile trade on Wednesday as fears of high inflation and aggressive interest rate hikes halted the four-day rally in the domestic equities amid sluggish global cues.
With global markets awash in red after the US inflation data for August spooked investor sentiments, the 30-share benchmark Sensex and the broader Nifty slipped below the key 60,000 and 18,000 levels, respectively, in the morning trade. As investors dumped IT, energy and pharma shares, gains in banking scrips helped the market in recovering the lost ground, with Sensex rebounding more than 1,200 points from the early lows to settle at 60,346.97 points. In comparison to the closing level on Tuesday, the key index shed 224.11 points on Wednesday.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
2 Dalit sisters found hanging from tree in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri; family alleges rape, murder
Six persons have been arrested, the main accused wanted to m...
40 Punjabi youths block Canadian police officer's car in Surrey; to face deportation
The police officer had issued a traffic notice to a car driv...
Jharkhand raises reservation for SC, ST, others to 77 per cent
The Hemant Soren-led UPA government also gives its nod to a ...
Former Pakistan cricket umpire Asad Rauf dies of cardiac arrest
Rauf had made his first appearance as an umpire in internati...