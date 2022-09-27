Sensex tanks 954 points

PTI

Mumbai, September 26

Equity benchmarks spiralled lower for the fourth session running on Monday, in tandem with a bearish trend overseas as hardening interest rates and prospects of a global recession darkened the outlook for riskier assets.

The rupee plunged to a fresh lifetime low against the US dollar amid foreign fund outflows, which further dented investor sentiment.

The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 953.70 points to close at 57,145.22. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty fell 311.05 points to 17,016.30.

Maruti Suzuki was the top laggard in the Sensex pack, shedding 5.49%, followed by Tata Steel, ITC, Axis Bank, NTPC, Bajaj Finance and IndusInd Bank.