Small stocks lead bull run; give big returns

New Delhi, December 25
Smaller stocks have emerged as Dalal Street’s favourites in 2023 that has turned out to be a “great year” for equities, rewarding investors with big gains, driven by optimism over the country’s macroeconomic fundamentals and heavy retail investors’ participation.
Smallcap gauge jumps 45%
- Till December 22 this year, the BSE smallcap gauge has jumped 13,074.96 points or 45.20% while the midcap index has surged 10,568.18 points or 41.74%
- The smallcap index scaled its all-time high of 42,648.86 points on December 20 this year and the midcap gauge also reached its record peak of 36,483.16 points on the same day
Experts said equity markets are experiencing a prolonged bull run and it is during this time that the midcap and smallcap segments tend to outshine their larger counterparts.
Till December 22 this year, the BSE smallcap gauge has jumped 13,074.96 points or 45.20% while the midcap index has surged 10,568.18 points or 41.74%.
In comparison, the Sensex has rallied 10,266.22 points or 16.87% during this period. The smallcap index scaled its all-time high of 42,648.86 points on December 20 this year and the midcap gauge also reached its record peak of 36,483.16 points on the same day.
The BSE benchmark also hit its lifetime high of 71,913.07 points on December 20.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Plane with Indian passengers grounded in France over trafficking concerns lands in Mumbai
The aircraft, an Airbus A340, lands in Mumbai shortly after ...
Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed’s son Talha to contest Pakistan elections from Lahore
Muhammad Hafiz Saeed, who is in jail since July 17, 2019, fo...
Fog envelops Punjab, Haryana as cold wave sweeps region; flights affected in Delhi
Fog likely to affect more flights in the day
24 workers lost their jobs every hour in last 2 years; 582 every day
Over 4.25 lakh tech employees lose jobs in 2023, layoffs con...
Viral video: Tourist opts to drive jeep through Chandra river in Lahaul-Spiti to beat Himachal Pradesh traffic jam; challaned
28,210 vehicles crossed the tunnel in 24 hours on Sunday