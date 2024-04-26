Swiggy shareholders’ nod to raise Rs 10,400 cr via IPO

New Delhi, April 25
Food and grocery delivery major Swiggy has received shareholders’ approval for an initial public offering to raise Rs 10,414 crore fund through issue of fresh equity shares and an offer for sale, according to sources. A special resolution was passed at an extraordinary general meeting of Swiggy on April 23, they said.
According to sources, the Bengaluru-based company plans to raise up to Rs 3,750 crore funds through fresh equity shares, in addition to an offer-for-sale component of up to Rs 6,664 crore. The company is looking to shore up about Rs 750 crore from anchor investors in a pre-IPO round, they added.
Swiggy, founded in 2014, has a valuation of $12.7 billion as on April 10, 2024. Its annual revenue stood at $1.09 billion as on March 31, 2023. The company has more than 4,700 employees, according to Tracxn, a global startup data platform.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court dismisses PILs seeking 100% cross-verification of EVM votes with VVPAT slips
Bench however, issues certain directions to Election Commiss...
Lok Sabha election 2024: Voting under way in 88 constituencies across 13 states, UTs; Rahul Gandhi, Hema Malini in fray
Polling started at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm
2 terrorists dead, 2 Army personnel injured as gunfight resumes in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla
Fresh exchange of firing takes place at Check Mohalla Nowpor...
London resident Inderpal Singh Gaba arrested by NIA in Indian mission attack case
On March 19, a large group of protesters were found to have ...
In Haryana, Kumari Selja picked for Sirsa Lok Sabha seat, Deepender Hooda Rohtak
Congress’s Haryana list of 8 out | Birender’s son denied His...