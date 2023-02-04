Rs 1 cr grant for CGC students' startup

Tribune News Service

Mohali, February 3

A startup founded by two students, Ravinder Bishnoi and Shubh Sarpal, who are pursuing IT Engineering (third year) from the Chandigarh Group of Colleges (CGC), Landran, has won a grant of Rs 1 crore under the Atal New India Challenge (ANIC 2.0), a national-level flagship programme of the Atal Innovation Mission and NITI Aayog.

Their startup, which is being supported by the ACIC RISE Association, CGC, Landran, seeks to provide solutions for the automobile sector and users. ANIC 2.0 will enable the CGCians’ venture to get mentorship, networking and incubation support from the Atal Innovation Mission ecosystem, including Atal Incubation Centres across the country, over a period of 12-18 months. Organised annually, the competition saw participation by more than 900 startups from across India competing to find solutions for 18 challenges thrown open from five sectors, including an open innovation category. Aiming to seek, support and nurture technology-based innovations that solve sectoral challenges of national importance and societal relevance, ANIC 2.0 helps incentivise innovations critical for India’s growth and development in sectors. including education, health, mobility, agriculture, space applications, housing, energy, water and sanitation.

Thanking the CGC and the ACIC RISE Association for providing them with this platform, mentorship and encouragement to begin their own business venture, Ravinder and Shubh, expressed their happiness on winning the challenge, and said they were really excited about the future of their startup and its contribution to nation building through innovations for the Indian automobile sector, both at present and in the future.

Ravinder recently received patents for two of his innovations, an “assembly for retraction of side stand” in two-wheelers and a “vehicle horn control assembly”.

#Mohali