2 Mohali cops in VB net over Rs 25K bribe

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 25

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) arrested two ASIs for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 25,000.

The suspects were identified as Baljinder Singh Mand, incharge, Police Post, Phase VI, Mohali, and his colleague Kuldeep Singh, posted in the same police post.

A VB spokesperson said the two cops were arrested on a complaint of Ravinder Kumar, a resident of Mundian Kalan, Ludhiana.

The complainant had approached the VB and informed that his friend named Paras was arrested by the police post incharge in a liquor case. The two suspects had already taken Rs 45,000 on different dates to help and facilitate bail of Paras from the court whose marriage was fixed in the coming days.

The complainant further informed that the police officials were now demanding Rs 50,000 more not to involve his another friend Harmit Singh along with Paras in the same liquor case.

A VB team from the Flying Squad-1, Punjab, at Mohali laid a trap and Mand was arrested on the spot while allegedly taking Rs 25,000 as a bribe from the complainant in the presence of two official witnesses.

Meanwhile, his accomplice and investigation officer in the case, ASI Kuldeep Singh, was also arrested by the VB. A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against the two cops at the VB police station, Flying Squad-1, Punjab, at Mohali.