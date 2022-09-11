21 councillors leave for Indore, Nagpur

Chandigarh, September 10
Twentyone councillors and two officers today left for Indore and Nagpur on a study tour.
The tour will conclude on September 16. Nine councillors of the ruling BJP, as many of AAP, two of the Congress and one of the SAD are part of the tour group.
The MC House approved a study tour of waste processing plants in North Goa and Mumbai for its councillors on August 23. After criticism from the public, UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit denied approval to the tentative tour. He later cleared a visit to Indore and Nagpur
Earlier, AAP councillors had voted against the agenda in the MC House.
