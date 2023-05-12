231 awarded MBBS degrees

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 11

The 8th convocation of the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) was held today at the college auditorium in Sector 32-A here. Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit presided over the function.

Prof Jasbinder Kaur, Director Principal, GMCH, highlighted various achievements of the institute and also apprised the audience of future plans of upgrading the institute and improving patient care. Purohit delivered the convocation address in the presence of UT Adviser Dharam Pal and Secretary, Medical Education and Research, Yashpal Garg.

As many as 231 graduates of batches admitted from 2009 to 2016 were awarded MBBS degrees. The chief guest also awarded 51 meritorious students of the institute and congratulated all young doctors for being fortunate to have graduated from the college that ranked 8th among the government medical colleges of the country.

Purohit wished that the young doctors might find fulfilment and boundless opportunities to make a positive change in the world.