 3 days on, no clue to laptop theft from police station : The Tribune India

3 days on, no clue to laptop theft from police station

3 days on, no clue to laptop theft from police station


Tribune News Service

Mohali, March 16

Three days after thieves walked away with a laptop from the Kharar City police station, cops are still searching for the clues to nab them.

Two unidentified youths broke open the door of a room of a cop and stole a laptop in the wee hours of March 14.

In his complaint, ASI Bir Singh stated that he had gone to the Punjab and Haryana High Court on March 13 in connection with a writ petition. Another cop, Sikandar Singh, kept the laptop in a bag in an almirah and informed him about it.

The complainant stated that when he returned to the police station on the morning of March 14, he found the door of his room partially broken and the laptop missing. The almirah was ransacked too, he stated.

The cop then informed his seniors after which the CCTV footage was scanned. The footage showed two unidentified youth entering and leaving the room around 2:30 am.

The complainant, posted as investigating officer, stated that the miscreants either committed the theft of their own or on the instance of someone else.

A case under Sections 457, 380 and 120-B of the IPC was registered at the Kharar City police station.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Video: Punjabi actor Aman Dhaliwal stabbed at gym in US

2
Diaspora

'Hurtful' tweet on Canadian leader Jagmeet Singh's 'yellow turban' draws sharp reactions from Sikhs globally

3
Punjab

Students facing deportation from Canada: Jalandhar police locate office of travel agent who issued fake visa papers to over 700 students

4
Entertainment

Sara Ali Khan devours missi roti, paneer at dhaba in Chandigarh, explores Punjab on autorickshaw

5
Punjab

Lawrence Bishnoi interview not conducted from any Punjab jail: DGP Gaurav Yadav

6
World

US releases video of Russian jet dumping fuel on its drone in international airspace over Black Sea

7
J & K

Conman from Gujarat posing as 'Additional Director in PMO' arrested in Kashmir

8
Nation

'Is Jairam your nanny': BJP's swipe at Rahul Gandhi's slip; 'We don't use teleprompters', counters Cong gen secy

9
Nation

2 pilots killed as Army chopper crashes in Arunachal Pradesh

10
Nation

If Indian democracy was functioning, I'd be allowed to speak in Parliament today: Rahul on BJP attacks

Don't Miss

View All
'Hurtful' tweet on Canadian leader Jagmeet Singh’s ‘yellow turban’ draws sharp reactions from Sikhs globally
Diaspora

'Hurtful' tweet on Canadian leader Jagmeet Singh's 'yellow turban' draws sharp reactions from Sikhs globally

Teen gives lease of life to 4 at PGI
Chandigarh

Organ donation: Teen gives lease of life to 4 at PGI

Apply for free rooftop solar power unit by March 31
Chandigarh

Apply for free rooftop solar power unit in Chandigarh by March 31

‘Plot to kill Babbu Maan, Mankirt Aulakh was going on...’ Bambiha group associates reveal to Chandigarh Police
Punjab

‘Plan to kill singers Babbu Maan, Mankirt Aulakh was going on...’ Bambiha group associates reveal to Chandigarh Police

Watch: Man with ‘40 pc lung capacity’ plays 14 musical instruments at one time, seeks Guinness World Record
Trending

Watch: Man with ‘40 pc lung capacity’ plays 14 musical instruments at one time, seeks Guinness World Record

Police tell Rishi Sunak to put pet dog on leash in Hyde Park
Diaspora

Police tell Rishi Sunak to put pet dog on leash in Hyde Park

AIIMS doctors perform complex surgery on foetus' grape-size heart in mother's womb
Health

AIIMS doctors perform complex surgery on foetus' grape-size heart in mother's womb

ChatGPT 'may soon replace your job', but how soon, the question haunts many?
Trending

ChatGPT 'may soon replace your job', but how soon, the question haunts many

Top News

Face-off persists as govt demands apology, Rahul insists he be heard

Face-off persists as govt demands apology, Rahul insists he be heard

Karnataka polls on mind, BJP may keep issue on boil

Karnataka polls on mind, BJP may keep issue on boil

Army copter crashes in Arunachal, 2 dead

Army copter crashes in Arunachal, 2 dead

Garcetti new US envoy, India looks to taking forward multifaceted ties

Garcetti new US envoy, India looks to taking forward multifaceted ties

More trouble for Sisodia, named in ‘snooping’ case

More trouble for Sisodia, named in 'snooping' case

Faces charges of forgery, criminal breach of trust


Cities

View All

400 more policemen to manage traffic in holy city

400 more policemen to manage traffic in holy city

Snag leads to electricity outage on Heritage Street

Y20 consultation summit puts focus on AI-based research & sustainable farming

Start-up exhibition grabbing eyeballs

Jee aaya nu G20 delegates

Pb, Hry, UT give nod to MRTS for tricity, Metrolite on cards

Pb, Hry, UT give nod to MRTS for tricity, Metrolite on cards

Built Deep Complex road, locals deserve ‘chhittar’ if they still don’t vote for me: MP

Work on potholed Zirakpur road begins

Firm to get only 25% of parking lots until smart features implemented

P’kula prepares for G20 delegates’ visit on Mar 31

Alternative road to decongest Delhi to be ready by October, says Gadkari

Alternative road to decongest Delhi to be ready by October, says Gadkari

Bhalswa landfill site to be cleared by March ’24: Kejriwal

2 members of Irani gang held

Man opens fire at neighbour after losing case, held

Delhi Police arrest 9 for duping over 100 youths on pretext of offering them jobs in private airlines

Students facing deportation from Canada: Jalandhar police locate office of travel agent who issued fake visa papers to over 700 students

Students facing deportation from Canada: Jalandhar police locate office of travel agent who issued fake visa papers to over 700 students

Man hacks friend to death, nabbed

Patwari lands in VB net for graft

Jalandhar bypoll: Poaching fear again haunts Congress leaders

BSP's show of strength at Jalandhar

Four of gang arrested with Rs 1.19 lakh counterfeit notes in Ludhiana

Four of gang arrested with Rs 1.19 lakh counterfeit notes in Ludhiana

Lack of safety arrangements caused casualties: Officials

Self-styled godman gets 20-year jail for sexually exploiting girl in Ludhiana

Sarpanch among five booked on extortion charge

15 injured as Safari, mini-truck collide in Samrala

2 months on, civic body poll dates yet to be out

2 months on, civic body poll dates yet to be out

Varsity students, staff continue stir over grant

‘Faculty, admn to blame for Pbi varsity’s financial crisis’

Police drive against anti-social elements

Kisan Mela witnesses heavy footfall at Rauni