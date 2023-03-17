3 days on, no clue to laptop theft from police station

Tribune News Service

Mohali, March 16

Three days after thieves walked away with a laptop from the Kharar City police station, cops are still searching for the clues to nab them.

Two unidentified youths broke open the door of a room of a cop and stole a laptop in the wee hours of March 14.

In his complaint, ASI Bir Singh stated that he had gone to the Punjab and Haryana High Court on March 13 in connection with a writ petition. Another cop, Sikandar Singh, kept the laptop in a bag in an almirah and informed him about it.

The complainant stated that when he returned to the police station on the morning of March 14, he found the door of his room partially broken and the laptop missing. The almirah was ransacked too, he stated.

The cop then informed his seniors after which the CCTV footage was scanned. The footage showed two unidentified youth entering and leaving the room around 2:30 am.

The complainant, posted as investigating officer, stated that the miscreants either committed the theft of their own or on the instance of someone else.

A case under Sections 457, 380 and 120-B of the IPC was registered at the Kharar City police station.