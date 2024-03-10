3 held after encounter in Khizrabad

Tribune News Service

Mohali, March 9

The police have arrested three accused— Hisar residents Akshay, Sunil Kumar, and Jind resident Naresh Kumar — after a brief encounter at Khizrabad, near Mullanpur at Mohali, this evening. Two of the accused were involved in the shooting of a Daffarpur woman on February 12.

SSP Mohali Sandeep Garg said, “One youth sustained three bullet wounds; the other two have also sustained two bullet wounds each. They have been shifted to Phase 6 Civil Hospital.”

The police have recovered a pistol, a few empty shells and a bike from them.

Two motorcycle-borne youths shot at and injured a 61-year-old woman, Saroj, wife of Naseeb Singh, sitting outside her house in Guru Nanak Colony of village Daffarpur on the Mubarikpur-Ramgarh road on February 12. Saroj succumbed to her injuries at PGI.

DSP Special Branch Gursher Singh Sandhu said, “The suspects were hiding near a brick kiln in Khizrabad for some time. Akshay and Naresh were involved in the shooting of the woman on February 12, and we are yet to ascertain Sunil’s involvement in the case.”

