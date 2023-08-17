Rs 4L aid for mishap victims’ kin

Mohali, August 16
Cabinet Minister Anmol Gagan Maan today handed over cheques amounting to Rs 4 lakh each to the families of two mishap victims.
Harmeet Singh of Guru Tegh Bahadur Nagar, Kharar, and Harpreet Singh of Bhagomajra drowned after their vehicle was swept away during flooding in the Patiala-ki-Rao river. Their bodies were found near Togan and Manana villages on July 12. Maan expressed condolences to the grieving families and she assured them of every possible help.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
69 more villages in Gurdaspur hit by flood in a day; officials fear worse as more rain is expected in Himachal Pradesh
Many areas in Hoshiarpur, Gurdaspur, Rupnagar districts inun...
Himachal Pradesh University professor's body retrieved; death toll in Shimla temple disaster reaches 14
The body is retrieved 2km away from the disaster spot
High Court issues notice to Punjab on plea seeking quashing of move to dissolve gram panchayats
The petition says the notification dated August 10 is ‘total...
Nuh violence: FIR registered against those making provocative speeches at Palwal mahapanchayat
FIR registered under Sections 153-A and 505 of the IPC