Rs 4L aid for mishap victims’ kin

Tribune News Service

Mohali, August 16

Cabinet Minister Anmol Gagan Maan today handed over cheques amounting to Rs 4 lakh each to the families of two mishap victims.

Harmeet Singh of Guru Tegh Bahadur Nagar, Kharar, and Harpreet Singh of Bhagomajra drowned after their vehicle was swept away during flooding in the Patiala-ki-Rao river. Their bodies were found near Togan and Manana villages on July 12. Maan expressed condolences to the grieving families and she assured them of every possible help.

