Chandigarh: 5 foreigners among six held for duping doctor of Rs 47 lakh

Chandigarh, January 29

Six persons, including five foreign nationals, have been arrested by the Cyber Crime Cell of the UT police for duping a doctor, who was looking for a groom on a matrimonial site, of Rs 47.22 lakh.

The complainant claimed she had come in contact with Dr Christopher through ‘Christian Matrimony’ site. The suspect claimed to be a doctor working in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

Looking for a prospective groom, the victim started communicating with the suspect through WhatsApp and they later decided to get married. The suspect told the victim he would visit India to meet her.

The police said earlier this month, the suspect told the victim he was stuck at the Mumbai airport as he was carrying a demand draft for 2,80,000 Euros and needed to pay customs charges.

The victim received a call from a person, who introduced himself as an airport employee and claimed she needed to pay Rs 47.22 lakh as customs and currency conversion charges.

The victim was tricked into transferring the amount to different bank accounts given by the suspect. She even took loan from a bank and her associates, said the police.

However, victim’s dreams were shattered on learning she had been tricked by swindlers. She approached the police and a case was registered on January 18.

During probe, the police tracked the mobile phone through which calls were made to the victim, leading to the arrest of two suspects — Prince Chinecheram Onoh (35), a Nigerian national presently running a restaurant in Delhi, and Pascal Guilavogui (28), a native of Guinea, a musician who assisted Prince in his business.

The police said the phone used in the crime, which the suspects tried to destroy, was recovered from their possession. Their interrogation further led cops to two other suspects — Ubasinachi Kelly Anago (39) and Joshua Chimakalu (27), both Nigerian nationals, who are in garment business and residing in Greater Noida.

Kelly Anago’s interrogation led to the arrest of another Nigerian staying in Noida, Christian Anthony, alias Chris (34), also a musician.

The sixth suspect arrested has been identified as Shalini (32), a resident of Delhi, who is married to Prince. She posed as the mother and sister of Kelly to dupe the victim, said the police.

SP (Cyber Cell) Ketan Bansal said 25 mobile phones, two laptops, three modems and a landline phone had been recovered from the suspects.

Divulging their roles in the scam, the police said Kelly had sent a fake ticket of Amsterdam to Mumbai flight via Doha to the victim. Kelly also sent some the proceeds to Nigeria. Chris had arranged bank accounts to receive the money.

4 staying illegally

Four suspects are found to have been staying illegally in India as their visas had expired. The police have added Sections 467 and 468 of the Indian Penal Code and 14 of The Foreigners Act to the case.

2 arrested in past

Two suspects had a brush with the law in the past. Prince was arrested by the Delhi police in an NDPS case and is presently out on bail, while Chris was arrested in 2020 at the Delhi airport for cheating.

