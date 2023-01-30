 Chandigarh: 5 foreigners among six held for duping doctor of Rs 47 lakh : The Tribune India

Chandigarh: 5 foreigners among six held for duping doctor of Rs 47 lakh

Chandigarh: 5 foreigners among six held for duping doctor of Rs 47 lakh

SP (Cyber) Ketan Bansal with two of the six suspects at the Cybercrime police station, Sector 17, Chandigarh. Pradeep Tewari



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 29

Six persons, including five foreign nationals, have been arrested by the Cyber Crime Cell of the UT police for duping a doctor, who was looking for a groom on a matrimonial site, of Rs 47.22 lakh.

The complainant claimed she had come in contact with Dr Christopher through ‘Christian Matrimony’ site. The suspect claimed to be a doctor working in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

Victim trapped via matrimonial site

  • Complainant gets in touch with ‘Dr Christopher’, claiming to be working in Netherlands, through ‘Christian Matrimony’ site
  • The two communicate through WhatsApp and later decide to get married. Suspect says he would visit India to meet her
  • Suspect later says he is stuck at Mumbai airport; in another call ‘airport employee’ says she should pay Rs 47.22L as customs charges
  • Victim is tricked into transferring amount to different bank accounts given by suspect. Also takes loan to arrange the money, say police

Looking for a prospective groom, the victim started communicating with the suspect through WhatsApp and they later decided to get married. The suspect told the victim he would visit India to meet her.

The police said earlier this month, the suspect told the victim he was stuck at the Mumbai airport as he was carrying a demand draft for 2,80,000 Euros and needed to pay customs charges.

The victim received a call from a person, who introduced himself as an airport employee and claimed she needed to pay Rs 47.22 lakh as customs and currency conversion charges.

The victim was tricked into transferring the amount to different bank accounts given by the suspect. She even took loan from a bank and her associates, said the police.

However, victim’s dreams were shattered on learning she had been tricked by swindlers. She approached the police and a case was registered on January 18.

During probe, the police tracked the mobile phone through which calls were made to the victim, leading to the arrest of two suspects — Prince Chinecheram Onoh (35), a Nigerian national presently running a restaurant in Delhi, and Pascal Guilavogui (28), a native of Guinea, a musician who assisted Prince in his business.

The police said the phone used in the crime, which the suspects tried to destroy, was recovered from their possession. Their interrogation further led cops to two other suspects — Ubasinachi Kelly Anago (39) and Joshua Chimakalu (27), both Nigerian nationals, who are in garment business and residing in Greater Noida.

Kelly Anago’s interrogation led to the arrest of another Nigerian staying in Noida, Christian Anthony, alias Chris (34), also a musician.

The sixth suspect arrested has been identified as Shalini (32), a resident of Delhi, who is married to Prince. She posed as the mother and sister of Kelly to dupe the victim, said the police.

SP (Cyber Cell) Ketan Bansal said 25 mobile phones, two laptops, three modems and a landline phone had been recovered from the suspects.

Divulging their roles in the scam, the police said Kelly had sent a fake ticket of Amsterdam to Mumbai flight via Doha to the victim. Kelly also sent some the proceeds to Nigeria. Chris had arranged bank accounts to receive the money.

4 staying illegally

Four suspects are found to have been staying illegally in India as their visas had expired. The police have added Sections 467 and 468 of the Indian Penal Code and 14 of The Foreigners Act to the case.

2 arrested in past

Two suspects had a brush with the law in the past. Prince was arrested by the Delhi police in an NDPS case and is presently out on bail, while Chris was arrested in 2020 at the Delhi airport for cheating.

#cyber crime

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

4 killed as car hits bus on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway

2
Diaspora

Temple vandalised in Canada's Brampton

3
Jalandhar

Income tax raids held on premises of 2 Jalandhar pastors

4
Punjab

Indira Gandhi 'allowed' Bhindranwale to become Frankenstein monster: Man who led Operation Bluestar

5
Nation

Italian woman passenger punches crew member, creates ruckus on Abu Dhabi-Mumbai flight; arrested

6
Diaspora

Pakistan-based Sikh man alleges local Muslims threatened to kill him and his daughters; posts video

7
Business

Adani Group gets $400 million investment from UAE royals in share sale as Hindenburg war intensifies

8
Haryana

New Faridabad dumping site finalised, tender for boundary wall floated

9
Nation

Gujarat: Court sentences Asaram to life imprisonment in 2013 rape case

10
Himachal

Snowfall cheers Shimla, Kinnaur apple growers

Don't Miss

View All
Watch: McDonald launches its first fully automated store in US with robots delivering meals, netizens dismayed over suspected job slash
Trending

Watch: McDonald launches its first fully automated store in US with robots delivering meals, netizens concerned over suspected job slash

It’s Kangana Ranaut vs Urfi Javed on Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ success: 'Queen' actor wants ‘uniform civil code’; latter says ‘I'm popular only because of my clothes’
Trending

It’s Kangana Ranaut vs Urfi Javed on Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ success: 'Queen' actor wants ‘uniform civil code’; latter says ‘I'm popular only because of my clothes’

Watch: Rahul Gandhi enjoys snow fight with sister Priyanka on concluding day of Bharat Jodo Yatra in Srinagar
Trending

Watch: Rahul Gandhi enjoys snow fight with sister Priyanka on concluding day of Bharat Jodo Yatra in Srinagar

Here is why Pakistani-Bangladeshi-origin couple named their child 'India'
Trending

Here is why Pakistani-Bangladeshi-origin couple named their child 'India'

Watch: Indian women U-19 team jiving to Punjabi number ‘Kala Chashma’ after T20 World Cup triumph
Sports

Watch: Indian women U-19 team jiving to Punjabi number 'Kala Chashma' after T20 World Cup triumph

Soon, get rooftop solar power plant installed on house free of cost in city
Chandigarh Green push

Soon, get rooftop solar power plant installed on house free of cost in Chandigarh

Indian-origin Sikh Amar Singh gets Australian of the Year Local Hero award 2023 for community service
Diaspora

Indian-origin Sikh Amar Singh gets Australian of the Year Local Hero award 2023 for community service

British Indian Princess Sophia Duleep Singh to get Blue Plaque in UK
Diaspora

British Indian Princess Sophia Duleep Singh to get Blue Plaque in UK

Top News

8 charred to death in massive fire at multi-storey building in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad

14 charred to death in massive fire at building in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad

Around 40 fire tenders were pressed into service to douse th...

Budget 2023-24: Tax sops, fiscal consolidation tightrope walk for Sitharaman

Budget 2023-24: Tax sops, fiscal consolidation tightrope walk for Finance Minister Sitharaman

Despite this being last Budget before general elections, big...

India's economy to grow 6.5 per cent in 2023-24: Economic survey

India's economy to grow 6.5 per cent in 2023-24: Economic survey

The survey said the pace of price increases is not high enou...

Asaram gets life imprisonment in 2013 rape case

Gujarat: Court sentences Asaram to life imprisonment in 2013 rape case

81-year-old is currently lodged in a Jodhpur jail, where he ...

Decriminalisation of adultery won’t be applicable in armed forces, rules SC

Decriminalisation of adultery won’t be applicable in armed forces, rules SC

Top court clarifies its 2018 landmark verdict which had stru...


Cities

View All

Traffic police to crack whip on encroachments in city

Traffic police to crack whip on encroachments in Amritsar

Punjab Vigilance Bureau begins evaluating ex-Dy CM OP Soni's assets

Tributes paid to Mahatma Gandhi

JAC to intensify stir over Centralised admission portal, retirement age row

BJP holds meet to chalk out strategy

Chandigarh: G20 delegates witness North India's vivid food, traditions and culture

Chandigarh: G20 delegates witness North India's vivid food, traditions and culture

Chandigarh MC to manage all 89 parking lots till new agency selected

Coordinated policies needed to meet global challenges: Narendra Singh Tomar

Will take up issue of more grants for Chandigarh MC with Centre, says Banwarilal Purohit

Lt Col HS Chahal re-elected president of Golf Club

Class-12 student stabbed to death in Delhi

Class-12 student stabbed to death in Delhi

Air India urination case: Accused Shankar Mishra gets bail

2020 Delhi riots: SC irked over police seeking adjournment, says alternative arrangements needed

On education trip, 24 students hurt in Delhi accident

In a call to police, mentally challenged man threatens to kill Arvind Kejriwal

Income tax raids held on 2 Jalandhar pastors

Income tax raids held on premises of 2 Jalandhar pastors

Key demands met, protesters lift dharna at Lakhanpal village

Jalandhar: Ex-CPS and BJP leader KD Bhandari booked for abetment to suicide

Rain adds to woes of Latifpura oustees

Caught on camera: Robbers snatch cellphone from 2 girls

Miscreants rob ~50K, liquor from village shop

Miscreants rob Rs 50K, liquor from village shop

BDPO caught taking Rs 25K bribe

Three arrested in theft cases

Thieves target sealed liquor vend at Gill Chowk; 4 nabbed

Thieves target sealed liquor vend at Gill Chowk; 4 nabbed

Attack on doctor: Association seeks immediate arrest of suspects in Patiala

Attack on doctor: Association seeks immediate arrest of suspects in Patiala

4 lawyers appointed defence counsels to aid poor people

Discourse on ‘India’s soft power in Kenya’ organised in Patiala

PSOU marks Mahatma Gandhi’s death anniversary

YPS Foundation Day: Play ‘Ammi’, cricket match enthral audience