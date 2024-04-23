Mohali: 5 of Lawrence Bishnoi gang nabbed

Mohali, April 22
Police have arrested five members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang with six countrymade weapons, magazines and counterfeit seals.
The suspects, identified as Ambala residents Harshpreet Singh, Rajvir Singh, alias Bhim; Dear Bassi resident Kartik, alias Ashu; Barwala resident Ramandeep Singh and Rajasthan native Jaideep, have been booked under the Arms Act.
The police have recovered five countrymade pistols, one rifle, two rounds, three magazines and a stolen bike from them. The questioning of Harshpreet Singh and Rajvir Singh led to the arrest of Kartik near bus stand with a weapon. The gang was planning to commit a major crime in Dera Bassi area.
