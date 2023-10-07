Ambala civil airport likely to be ready in 6 months: Anil Vij

Tribune News Service

Ambala, October 6

Haryana Home and Health Minister Anil Vij today said the Haryana State Roads and Bridge Development Corporation Limited will start the construction work of the Civil Enclave, a domestic airport, soon after the foundation stone-laying ceremony on October 15 and the enclave is expected to be ready in six months.

Vij said, “With the construction of the Civil Enclave, not only the status of Ambala will increase but it will also attract investors and increase job opportunities. The Civil Enclave is likely to be ready in six months. A ring road is also being developed in Ambala and efforts are being made to develop an industrial area alongside.”

The minister inspected the Civil Enclave site being prepared for the foundation stone-laying ceremony.

He said, “Ambala is a junction and not only people of Haryana, but residents of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and western Uttar Pradesh will also benefit from the airport. We are inviting the central aviation minister for the foundation stone-laying ceremony.”

During the inspection, Vij issued directions to the district officials setting up the stage and making arrangements for visitors’ seating, parking space, entry and exit points and the vehicular movement for the stone-laying ceremony.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Shaleen informed that a layout plan of the project was ready and the central agencies checked the spot from the security point of view.

Ambala Range IG Sibash Kabiraj, Superintendent of Police Jashandeep Singh Randhawa, SDM Satinder Siwach and several other officials were present during the inspection.

Earlier in the day, Additional Chief Secretary, Haryana Civil Aviation Department, Dr Raja Sekhar Vundru also inspected the site and enquired about the terminal and the runway to be used for the project.

The DC informed that the project was coming on a piece of 20-acre land and an amount of over Rs 133 crore was transferred to the account of the Defence Estates Officer for the transfer of the land for the construction of the Civil Enclave.

All the booking, security checks and other formalities will be completed at the temporary terminal. From there, the passengers will be taken to the Air Force Station in a bus, and from there the passengers will board the plane. The runway of the Air Force will be used for the project.

#Ambala #Anil Vij