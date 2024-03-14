Another PGI staffer dies by suicide

Chandigarh, March 13

Two days after a supervisor radiographer reportedly died by suicide in a washroom of her office at the PGI, a 29-year-old junior storekeeper ended his life at his house on the PGI campus.

The victim has been identified as Vivek Thakur. His family found him hanging and informed the police about the incident. The police rushed the victim to the Government Multi-Speciality Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, where the doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The police said the victim left a suicide note, which said nobody was responsible for his extreme step.

Vivek had been working with the Department of Anaesthesia and Intensive Care at the PGI since December last year.

Meanwhile, the PGI has formed a committee to probe the circumstances surrounding the two deaths by suicide. — TNS

Abetment-of-suicide case registered

The police have registered a case under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) against officials of the PGI who were named in the suicide note allegedly left by Narinder Kaur, supervisor radiographer with the Department of Radiodiagnosis, Advanced Paediatric Centre (APC). The police said the victim’s kin had submitted the suicide note which, they claimed, was recovered from home.

#PGI Chandigarh