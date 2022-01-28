As Covid cases dip, Mohali eases curbs

Tribune News Service

Sanjay Bumbroo

Mohali, January 27

In view of a decline in fresh Covid cases, the district administration has given relaxation to gym operators in the district to operate with 50 per cent of the capacity.

In the fresh orders issued on Wednesday, District Magistrate Isha Kalia said bars, cinema halls, multiplexes, malls, restaurants, spas, gyms, sports complexes, museums and zoos would be allowed to operate at 50 per cent of the capacity, provided that their staff was fully vaccinated. These directions would remain in force till further orders.

Isha Kalia said all persons must wear mask in public places, including workplaces. This practice should be strictly observed and enforced. Social distance means there should always be a distance of at least 6 feet for all activities.

As per the orders, under the upper limit of 50 per cent of the capacity, 50 persons will be allowed for indoor gatherings and 100 persons will be allowed for outdoor gatherings. These gatherings will be subject to Covid-appropriate behaviour.

Night curfew would be imposed within the district limits from 10 pm to 5 am during which movement of persons for all non-essential activities would be restricted. However, essential activities such as conducting various shifts in industries, offices (both public and private), transporting persons and goods on national and state highways and unloading of goods would be permitted. After disembarking from buses, vehicles and trains, persons would be allowed to reach their destinations.

As per orders, all educational institutions, including schools, colleges, universities and coaching institutes, will remain closed. However, academic activities can be continued through online teaching from these institutions. However, medical and nursing colleges may continue to operate normally.

The District Magistrate said only passengers who were fully vaccinated, or recovered from Covid or with negative RT-PCR report of less than 72 hours would be allowed entry in the district. Passengers travelling by flights would be mandatorily required to be fully vaccinated, or Covid recovered, or with negative RTPCR reports of last 72 hour.

