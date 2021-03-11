Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula

The school staged a Shakespearean comedy, “A Midsummer Night’s Dream”, in the school auditorium. Students from class IX to XII were members of the ensembles. A team of 45 students worked day and night to give it a touch of perfection. Chakresh Kumar, Director, Tagore Theatre, was the chief guest. Principal Gulshan Kaur appreciated the performance of the young actors.

Gurukul Global School, Chandigarh

Students from class VI to VIII showcased their drawing and colouring talents when they participated in a card-making event for their helpers. They made “Thank you Cards” to be given to the helpers on ‘Labour Day’. Students from class IX and X took part in a solo dance competition. Principal Nina Pandey asked the students to participate in large numbers and enhance their confidence.

Shivalik Public School, Phase VI, Mohali

The school celebrated World Book Day by holding a special assembly wherein students shared quotes and characters from their favourite books. Students took this day as an opportunity to share their self-composed stories. The week-long celebrations included competitions like book cover-making, slogan and summary-writing, character description and story writing.

Sant Isher Singh Public School, Mohali

An investiture was held to mark the formation of a new senate. The ceremony started with a march past by the students of four houses followed by an oath-taking ceremony. Principal Inderjeet Kaur Sandhu honoured the leaders with sash and advised them to realise the importance of opportunities that came their way and to acquire skills that would make them worthy citizens.

Blue Bird High School, Panchkula

To promote linguistic and cultural diversity and multilingualism among the youth, World English Language Day was celebrated with full enthusiasm at the school. Students from class VI to X organised a special presentation of various activities, including a play, songs, poems, a mock interview, speeches and the rules of English grammar to portray the importance of English language. The activities were held in the school auditorium, “Plume”. Principal Vandna Bhatnagar appreciated the students’ efforts.