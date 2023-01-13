BJP’s Anup Gupta vs AAP’s Jasbir Singh Laddi for Chandigarh Mayor

Tribune News Service

It will be a bipolar contest between the ruling BJP and AAP during the UT mayoral elections, slated for January 17, with the Congress choosing to stay away from the fray on the last day of filing of nomination papers today.

Interestingly, the candidates fielded by the two parties for the Mayor’s post are among the richest councillors. The saffron party has fielded Anup Gupta, who along with his wife had declared assets worth Rs 45 crore during the December 2021 MC elections and was the richest candidate among all parties.

The AAP has fielded Jasbir Singh Laddi, who along with his wife owns 10 vehicles, including a Toyota Fortuner and a Ford Endeavour, as per his nomination papers. The couple also owns a Hyundai Verna, a Mahindra Bolero, a Maruti Swift, Swift Dzire cars among others.

For the post of Senior Deputy Mayor and Deputy Mayor, the BJP has fielded Kanwarjeet Singh Rana and Harjeet Singh, respectively. The AAP has named Taruna Mehta and Suman Sharma for the two posts, respectively.

BJP’s Gupta, a first-time councillor, has emerged as a surprise pick for many as two-time councillors and hopefuls Rana, Maheshinder Singh, Saurabh Joshi and Dalip Sharma were ignored. Gupta has been among the least vocal councillors during House meetings. Other councillors are learnt to have objected to Gupta’s nomination during a party meeting after his name was declared today.

This led to a delay in the filing of nomination papers. While the party had set 3 pm for filing papers, it was delayed by an hour as leaders kept discussing and listening to councillors’ grievances at the Mayor’s office.

The names of party candidate were announced to the media at the last minute in an apparent attempt to curb possible rebellion, which has been a trend in the previous five-year MC tenure. There is speculation of cross-voting during the polls owing to the friction.

On the other hand, the AAP did not have much trouble announcing its candidate for the top post. Yogesh Dhingra, Leader of Opposition, was the other contender from the party.

A BJP councillor claimed Laddi wasn’t much popular among his fellow party councillors. Cross-voting remains a concern for both sides.

Interestingly, Congress councillors and city unit chief HS Lucky, who had planned a triangular contest by hobnobbing with the AAP, were made to stand down by the senior leadership. A senior Congress leader and high command did not give consent to the party taking the plunge. The councillors may abstain from voting, but the final call is yet to be taken.

BJP & AAP have 14 councillors each, but the former has the edge with extra vote of ex officio member i.e. MP Kirron Kher. It is unclear whether 6 Cong councillors or lone SAD member will vote or abstain. Last year, BJP’s Sarbjit Kaur won after a vote polled in favour of AAP candidate was declared invalid.

