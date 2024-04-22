CGC-Jhanjheri GM booked for data theft, extortion

Mohali, April 21
General manager Vishavdeep Singh Chauhan and employee Hansraj Wali of Chandigarh Group of Colleges, Jhanjheri, have been booked on charges of theft, criminal breach of trust and extortion.
The campus director, Dr Neeraj Sharma, in a complainant lodged with the police, has alleged that the general manager (administration and marketing), Chauhan suddenly stopped coming to the college and allegedly stole its data, passwords, laptop and a mobile phone. Chauhan, a resident of Gillco Valley, Kharar, allegedly called up an official of the college and “demanded Rs 1 crore in lieu of college data or he will sell it for Rs 5 crore to someone else”.
“Hansraj Wali, a native of Sri Ganganagar, who was employed by Chauhan, too, stole data and a laptop from the college,” read the FIR.
A case under Sections 379, 384 and 408 of the IPC has been registered at the Kharar police station. Both suspects are yet to be arrested, said the police.
