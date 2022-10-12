5-yr-old girl run over by truck in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 11

In a hit-and-run case, a five-year-old girl was crushed to death while her mother was injured after the scooter they were riding was hit by a recklessly driven truck.

The police said Dera Bassi resident Deepak, who is a Home Guard with the Chandigarh police, in his complaint claimed he along with his wife Jyoti Rani (30) and daughter Vani (5) was returning home from Chandigarh on a scooter.

The complainant stated they had halted at the Airport light point when the truck hit the scooter from the rear. Their daughter fell to the ground and was crushed under the rear wheels of the truck. The complainant’s wife also suffered injuries. The driver of truck sped away from the spot, but they noted down the vehicle’s registration number. The police were informed and the injured were taken to the PGI, where the minor girl was declared dead on arrival. A case has been registered at the Sector 31 police station.

#dera bassi