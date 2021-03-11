Chandigarh Adviser: Show way in governance reforms

Chandigarh Adviser: Show way in governance reforms

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 24

To bring reforms in governance, the UT Administration is all set to complete the first phase of the regulatory compliance burden by the end of this month.

To eliminate burdensome compliances, the UT Administration had initiated an exercise for minimising the regulatory compliance burden to simplify, rationalise and digitise interface with citizens and all departments were told to invite suggestions or comments from the public.

During a meeting convened by the Department of Industries, that was chaired by UT Adviser Dharam Pal, the status of the regulatory compliance burden was reviewed today.

Of the 1,125 compliances, 903 by different departments of the UT Administration have been done. However, 122 compliances are pending, a majority of which will be completed by May 31, 2022.

The Adviser directed all department heads to ensure that not a single compliance remains to be addressed. With this, the first phase of the regulatory compliance burden would be completed.

The second phase compliance is also underway in which the departments are expected to find more areas in terms of self-assessment of procedures, rules, regulations, laws, acts, or forms, which could be simplified.

The Adviser said the city should show the way in governance reforms and lead in terms of reducing the compliance burden and the work done in this regard by different departments should result in seamless and hassle-free experience of citizens’ interaction with government at various levels. Another review meeting for ease of doing business will be held shortly.

Nitin Kumar Yadav, Home Secretary, Vijay Namdeorao Zade, Finance Secretary, Anandita Mitra, Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Vinod P Kavle, Secretary (Food & Supplies), Yashpal Garg, Secretary, Health, SS Gill, Secretary, Sports, Vinay Pratap Singh, Deputy Commissioner, Nitika Pawar, Secretary, Social Welfare, and Purva Garg, Secretary, Education, were present at the meeting.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Vijay Singla sacked as Punjab health minister over corruption charges, sent to police remand till May 27

2
Punjab

Before sacking Punjab Health Minister, Bhagwant Mann calls him to his residence and plays recording on demand for 'shukrana'

3
Nation

BJP–Congress exchange charges over Rahul Gandhi's meeting with 'anti-India, anti-Hindu' Jeremy Corbyn

4
Himachal

Chandigarh-Manali highway blocked following landslide near Pandoh

5
Entertainment

Aishwarya Rai's modelling bill from 1992 surfaces; guess how much she was paid

6
Nation

Sonia Gandhi forms 2024 general election task force; names Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma among her advisers

7
Nation

India, US to expand defence ties in cyber, space domains; New Delhi to join West-led Bahrain-based naval force

8
Nation

Police register FIR after video of minor Kerala boy raising slogans at PFI rally goes viral

9
Entertainment

Haryanvi singer missing since May 11 found buried near roadside in Meham

10
Diaspora

Indian boy being bullied in school in Texas; Indian-American lawmakers 'concerned' as video goes viral

Don't Miss

View All
This thief had a dress code for his 'job'
Nation

This thief had a dress code for his 'job'

From Amritsar to Cannes...
Amritsar

From Amritsar to Cannes...

Will Sidhu make another comeback?
Amritsar

Will Navjot Singh Sidhu make another comeback?

6th Punjab Pay Commission: Good news for Chandigarh staff, to get over 5-yr arrears
Chandigarh

6th Punjab Pay Commission: Good news for Chandigarh staff, to get over 5-yr arrears

Manali-Baralacha deluxe buses for tourists a hit
Himachal

Manali-Baralacha deluxe buses for tourists a hit

'It's not Europe but clean & green Shimla': Former diplomat shares picture of India
Trending

'It's not Europe but clean & green Shimla': Former diplomat shares picture of India

A cop with treasure trove of rare collection of butterflies
Jalandhar

A cop with treasure trove of rare collection of butterflies

Expect light rain for two days
Chandigarh

Expect light rain for two days in Chandigarh

Top News

Punjab Health Minister sacked on corruption charges, arrested

Punjab Health Minister Dr Vijay Singla sacked on corruption charges, arrested

Mohali court sends Singla, aide to 3-day police remand | Won...

‘Audio clip’ of ~5 lakh deal did the duo in

Vijay Singla bribery case: 'Audio clip' of Rs 5 lakh deal did the duo in

Singla and his OSD and nephew Pradeep Kumar are purportedly ...

In message to China, Quad opposes altering status quo

In message to China, Quad opposes altering status quo

Calls for rules-based order in Indo-Pacific region

Militants kill cop, injure daughter in Srinagar

Militants kill cop, injure daughter in Srinagar

ASI says deities in Qutub complex can’t be allowed

ASI says deities in Qutub Minar complex can't be allowed

It’s not place of worship and existing status of monument co...

Cities

View All

No equipment, trained staff to handle fires at PSPCL offices

No equipment, trained staff to handle fires at PSPCL offices in Amritsar

Electronics goods gutted in fire in Amritsar

Will Navjot Singh Sidhu make another comeback?

Committee on Sikh political prisoners seeks meeting with PM Modi, Amit Shah

From Amritsar to Cannes...

First-time MLA Dr Vijay Singla was surprise Cabinet pick

First-time MLA Dr Vijay Singla was surprise Cabinet pick

Setback for Mansa residents; Dr Vijay Singla was first Cabinet minister from district

Amid monkeypox fear, PGI told to keep a close watch

Amid monkeypox fear, PGI told to keep a close watch

Need-based changes in Chandigarh: Temporary structures may not be removed for time being, says HC

8 Industrial Area parks of Chandigarh to get makeover

Chandigarh sees coldest day of season

To process sanitary waste, Chandigarh MC plans to set up incinerators

ASI says deities in Qutub complex can’t be allowed

ASI says deities in Qutub Minar complex can't be allowed

Qutub Minar is not a place of worship: ASI opposes plea seeking restoration of Hindu, Jain deities inside complex

Tajinder Bagga case: HC asks Delhi Police to respond to Punjab Police's plea to quash abduction FIR

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal flags off 150 electric buses

Vinai Kumar Saxena new Delhi Lieutenant Governor

Scrapyards? Seized vehicles pile up at police stations in Jalandhar district

Scrapyards? Seized vehicles pile up at police stations in Jalandhar district

Drug racket: Five more Punjab Police Academy cops in police net

Borewell death: No lessons learnt from 2019 Sangrur incident

Under-construction wall of a house collapses in Jalandhar Cantt, two dead

Jalandhar: 27-yr-old dies of drug overdose

Ludhiana administration gears up for monsoon, sets up 24x7 control room

Ludhiana administration gears up for monsoon, sets up 24x7 control room

Major robbery at house cracked in Ludhiana, three nabbed

Dowry death: 10-years rigorous imprisonment for husband, in-laws in Ludhiana

AAP leader, two civic body employees booked for fraud in Ludhiana

Five held for forcibly taking away SUV from policeman in Ludhiana

Court accepts diet plan for Navjot Singh Sidhu

Court accepts diet plan for Navjot Singh Sidhu

PUTA representatives meet Punjab Finance Minister, discuss Punjabi University's financial health

Kartar Singh Sarabha's birth anniversary commemorated at Punjabi University, Patiala

Patiala: Simrandeep Kaur wins Spelling Bee contest