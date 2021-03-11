Chandigarh Adviser: Show way in governance reforms

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 24

To bring reforms in governance, the UT Administration is all set to complete the first phase of the regulatory compliance burden by the end of this month.

To eliminate burdensome compliances, the UT Administration had initiated an exercise for minimising the regulatory compliance burden to simplify, rationalise and digitise interface with citizens and all departments were told to invite suggestions or comments from the public.

During a meeting convened by the Department of Industries, that was chaired by UT Adviser Dharam Pal, the status of the regulatory compliance burden was reviewed today.

Of the 1,125 compliances, 903 by different departments of the UT Administration have been done. However, 122 compliances are pending, a majority of which will be completed by May 31, 2022.

The Adviser directed all department heads to ensure that not a single compliance remains to be addressed. With this, the first phase of the regulatory compliance burden would be completed.

The second phase compliance is also underway in which the departments are expected to find more areas in terms of self-assessment of procedures, rules, regulations, laws, acts, or forms, which could be simplified.

The Adviser said the city should show the way in governance reforms and lead in terms of reducing the compliance burden and the work done in this regard by different departments should result in seamless and hassle-free experience of citizens’ interaction with government at various levels. Another review meeting for ease of doing business will be held shortly.

Nitin Kumar Yadav, Home Secretary, Vijay Namdeorao Zade, Finance Secretary, Anandita Mitra, Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Vinod P Kavle, Secretary (Food & Supplies), Yashpal Garg, Secretary, Health, SS Gill, Secretary, Sports, Vinay Pratap Singh, Deputy Commissioner, Nitika Pawar, Secretary, Social Welfare, and Purva Garg, Secretary, Education, were present at the meeting.