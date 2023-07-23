Chandigarh Housing Board rejigs panel on harassment complaints

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 22

To deal with complaints of sexual harassment of women at workplace, the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) has reconstituted a five-member committee on the matter.

According to an order issued by the CHB Chairman, the committee has been constituted in compliance with Section 4 of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Probation and Redressal) Act, 2013.

Bhupinder Puri, Executive Engineer, has been appointed as chairperson of the committee, while Satnam Saroa, Superintendent, Grade-I, Gurpreet Singh Mann, Senior Law Officer, Harvinder Kaur, Chief Liaison Officer, and Dr Ramneek Sharma, president, Survival of Young and Adolescent Foundation, are its members.

The committee will take up the complaints of working women and ensure speedy justice to the victims after a thorough probe.

#Chandigarh Housing Board CHB