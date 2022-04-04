Charging consumers extra for carry bags costs Reliance Retail Rs1.5 lakh

Tribune News Service

Mohali, April 3

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Mohali, has imposed a fine of Rs1.5 lakh on Reliance Retail Limited (opposite party), Bestech Mall, Mohali, for charging for carry bags from 15 customers.

Commission president Sanjiv Dutt Sharma, in his order, directed the opposite party (OP) to deposit Rs1.5 lakh (Rs10,000 in each complaint) in the Patient Welfare Fund of the PGI, Chandigarh, which would be used for providing medicines free of cost to poor patients in the Cardiology Department. The order further directed the OP to provide a compensation of Rs1,000 each to the complainants.

The complainants have alleged that they visited stores/shops of the OP to purchase articles on different dates as mentioned in their respective complaints. It is alleged that the OP, while handing over the purchased articles, charged extra for the carry bag/paper bag/jute bag.

The complainants alleged that the OP had no legal right to charge for the carry bag/paper bag/jute bag. Alleging deficiency in service, the complainants sought a refund of the amount charged by the OP, besides a compensation and litigation expenses.

In reply, the OP averred that the charges for the carry bag/paper bag were taken only after seeking consent of the complainants and as such the complaints were filed with mala fide intention and were not maintainable. It was also averred that they had displayed information that additional cost would be charged for the carry bags. Alleging no deficiency in service on their part, the OP prayed for the dismissal of the complaints.

The commission observed that it was possible that the OP must have collected thousands of rupees from customers in such a manner. It was also possible that the OP must have continued this practice for years and collected a huge amount. To curb such malpractice, it was important to impose special cost on the OP.