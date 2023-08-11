Chandigarh Housing Board carries out eviction drive at Sec-54 market

Chandigarh, August 10
The Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) today carried out a drive to remove encroachments in Sector 54.
CHB Chief Executive Officer Yashpal Garg said the furniture kept on the piece of land belonging to the board in the sector was removed, loaded into three trucks and ferried away.
He noted that even repeated warnings from the body had not failed to deter the violators from placing items on the land.
Some dealers at the local furniture market had also been parking their trucks on the CHB land. As part of the drive, the vehicles will also be impounded.
“No one should attempt to encroach upon on the CHB land,” he stressed.
