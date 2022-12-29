Chandigarh Housing Board starts serving show-cause notices

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 28

The Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) has started issuing show-cause notices to occupants of the flats which are under illegal possession.

Illegal possession of small flats in Chandigarh

In a second survey carried out by the CHB of 1,268 small flats in the first week of November, 636 were found to be locked and 222 flats retained by others. The occupants of 38 flats had refused to share information.

The CHB had decided to carry out a second survey of the flats that were found locked during the first survey carried out in September.

An official said the second survey of small flats was completed on November 6.

He said 368 flats were found occupied by original allottees. One flat was sealed by the CHB.

These flats are located at Sectors 49, 56, 38-West, Dhanas, Industrial Area, Mauli Jagran, Ram Darbar, Maloya (small flats) and Maloya (Affordable Rental Housing Scheme).

The official said the show-cause notices were being served on people who refused to share information and those who were found to be in illegal possession of the flats during the second survey, for the cancellation of allotment.

During the first survey in September, the CHB had carried out a survey of 18,138 small flats allotted to beneficiaries under the Rehabilitation Scheme, Small Flat Scheme and the Affordable Rental Housing Scheme to see whether these were occupied by the allottees and their families.

During the survey, 895 flats were found to be occupied illegally by others, while 1,268 flats were found to be locked. The occupants of 130 flats refused to share information. These flats, allotted to beneficiaries under various schemes, cannot be sold or transferred.

The allottees, who had illegally sold, sublet or transferred their flats, as well as their purchasers are liable to face action on charges of fraud, cheating or forgery, etc, an official said.

Buyers to face action too

The allottees, who had illegally sold, sublet or transferred their flats, as well as their purchasers are liable to face action on charges of fraud, cheating or forgery, etc, an official said. These flats, allotted to beneficiaries under various schemes, cannot be sold or transferred.

#Chandigarh Housing Board CHB