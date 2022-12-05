 Chrysanthemum Show in Chandigarh to be plastic-free event : The Tribune India

Chrysanthemum Show in Chandigarh to be plastic-free event

Digital screens, food court, kids’ play area new features

MC workers make preparations for Chrysanthemum Show at Terraced Garden, Sector 33, on Sunday. Photo: Pradeep Tewari



Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, December 4

There will be many firsts to the city’s popular Chrysanthemum Show this time — A food court, a children’s play area and 10 digital screens to make people aware of various varieties of chrysanthemum.

‘Will make it more interesting experience’

Besides making it a zero waste and plastic-free event, we are introducing many new things to make it more interesting and appealing to the public. Anindita Mitra, MC Commissioner

A total of 270 varieties of chrysanthemum will be on display during the festival from December 9 to 11 at the Terraced Garden in Sector 33. The municipal corporation will spend about Rs 20 lakh on the show.

Rs 20 lakh Will be spent on show from Dec 9 to 11

270 Chrysanthemum varieties to be on display

With a view to making the event plastic-free, the civic body has decided that no flex boards will be used during the event this time. Big flex boards, used in the garden and at the exhibition venue every year, would be replaced by digital walls this year.

The 10 digital screens to be put up at the first enclosure of the garden will run pictures in the slide-show mode giving information about various varieties of chrysanthemum.

The second enclosure at the garden will be dedicated to martyrs. It will be decorated with beautiful flowers. Third section of the garden will entirely have a children’s play area. The last and fourth enclosure will have a food court where pan-India cuisines such as “litti chokha” and “chhole bhature” will be served.

“Besides making it a zero waste and plastic-free event, we are introducing many new things to make it more interesting and appealing to the public,” said Municipal Commissioner Anindita Mitra while talking to Chandigarh Tribune.

Local MP Kirron Kher is scheduled to inaugurate the opening ceremony on December 9, while UT Adviser Dharam Pal will be there at the concluding ceremony, she added

Government and semi-government institutions as well as private growers will take part in various competitions to be held during the event.

Gardeners of the Horticulture Department of the MC have made the figures of a boat, camel, peacock, cow, giraffe, lion and other animals and birds using flowers.

Why digital screens

The 10 digital screens (replacing flex boards made of plastic), to be put up at the first enclosure of the garden, will run pictures in the slide-show mode with information about various varieties of chrysanthemum.

Tickle your taste buds

The last and fourth enclosure will have a food court where pan-India cuisines such as “litti chokha” and “chhole bhature” will be served.

Batala man gets award for enriching lives of disabled
Punjab

Batala man Harmanjit Singh Goraya gets award for enriching lives of disabled

Road to freedom begins in classroom for this NRI
Punjab

Road to freedom begins in classroom for this NRI

In a first in 57 years, BSF conducts ceremonial Raising Day Parade in Amritsar
Amritsar

In a first in 57 years, BSF conducts ceremonial Raising Day Parade in Amritsar

Bathinda farmer gives wings to his childhood passion, makes aircraft models, teaches nuances of aeronautics to varsity students
Punjab

Bathinda farmer gives wings to his childhood passion, makes aircraft models, teaches nuances of aeronautics to varsity students

Goldy Brar, mastermind behind Sidhu Moosewala's killing, detained in California: Sources
Diaspora

Sidhu Moosewala killing mastermind Goldy Brar detained in California: Sources

Sidhu Moosewala’s father announces Rs 2 crore reward from own pocket for handing over Goldy Brar to him
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's father announces Rs 2 crore reward from own pocket for handing over Goldy Brar to him

Jail before conviction a sort of punishment, rules Punjab and Haryana High Court
Punjab

Jail before conviction a sort of punishment, rules Punjab and Haryana High Court

Panchayat land worth Rs 500-cr ‘grabbed’ by realtors in Mohali
Punjab

Panchayat land worth Rs 500-crore 'grabbed' by realtors in Mohali

