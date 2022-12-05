Chrysanthemum Show in Chandigarh to be plastic-free event

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, December 4

There will be many firsts to the city’s popular Chrysanthemum Show this time — A food court, a children’s play area and 10 digital screens to make people aware of various varieties of chrysanthemum.

A total of 270 varieties of chrysanthemum will be on display during the festival from December 9 to 11 at the Terraced Garden in Sector 33. The municipal corporation will spend about Rs 20 lakh on the show.

With a view to making the event plastic-free, the civic body has decided that no flex boards will be used during the event this time. Big flex boards, used in the garden and at the exhibition venue every year, would be replaced by digital walls this year.

The 10 digital screens to be put up at the first enclosure of the garden will run pictures in the slide-show mode giving information about various varieties of chrysanthemum.

The second enclosure at the garden will be dedicated to martyrs. It will be decorated with beautiful flowers. Third section of the garden will entirely have a children’s play area. The last and fourth enclosure will have a food court where pan-India cuisines such as “litti chokha” and “chhole bhature” will be served.

“Besides making it a zero waste and plastic-free event, we are introducing many new things to make it more interesting and appealing to the public,” said Municipal Commissioner Anindita Mitra while talking to Chandigarh Tribune.

Local MP Kirron Kher is scheduled to inaugurate the opening ceremony on December 9, while UT Adviser Dharam Pal will be there at the concluding ceremony, she added

Government and semi-government institutions as well as private growers will take part in various competitions to be held during the event.

Gardeners of the Horticulture Department of the MC have made the figures of a boat, camel, peacock, cow, giraffe, lion and other animals and birds using flowers.

