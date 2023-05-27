Close call for passengers as Haryana Roadways bus overturns at Zirakpur barrier near Chandigarh

Mohali, May 27
A Haryana Roadways bus carrying two dozen passengers overturned on a road near a filling station in Zirakpur barrier on Monday evening.
Passengers and bus driver received minor injuries as the public transport bus hit a divider while trying to save a scooterist and overturned on the road.
Passersby broke open the front and back windshields to take out the trapped passengers. Most of the passengers received minor injuries and an ambulance was called to administer first aid to them.
There was minor traffic jam due to the commotion and traffic police reached the spot to ensure the movement of vehicles on the stretch.
