Chandigarh: Couple attacked in robbery bid near Kalagram

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 25

In a robbery bid, four persons attacked a couple while they were on the way to Mani Majra on a scooter.

The woman, a resident of Mani Majra, lodged a complaint with the police. While she, along with her husband, was heading towards Mani Majra on Wednesday evening, four persons made them stop on the road stretch between the railway light point and Kalagram.

She alleged that the suspects thrashed her husband and when she tried to intervene, they attacked her with a sharp weapon. The woman was injured and admitted to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32.

The police were informed about the incident after which a team reached the spot and started investigation. A case has been registered at the Mani Majra police station.

